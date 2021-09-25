10 Black female officers sue D.C. police officers claiming discrimination

Kierra Frazier
·2 min read

Ten Black female police officers filed a class-action lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Wednesday, alleging they were discriminated against, NBC News reports.

Why it matters: The women said they were subject to a culture of race and sex discrimination, a hostile workplace and retaliation when they complained. They also said that the problems have persisted for more than two decades under at least three police chiefs, per the Washington Post.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: Three of the women said they were forced out of the police department while five others are still on the force, according to NBC. One officer retired this week and another resigned last December.

  • The women said the bullying and harassment was so extreme that it adversely affected their mental and physical health, per CNN.

  • The lawsuit also alleges that the division in charge of addressing such behaviors is run by a man who has repeatedly expressed hostility toward female officers, discredits women who come forward and refused to transfer Black women officers.

  • The women are seeking $100 million in compensatory damages and asking the court to appoint someone to overhaul the MPD to ensure it undergoes structural changes.

Between the lines: Officer Tabatha Knight said she legally recorded some of her meetings with supervisors to protect herself from false accusations, but she was investigated and threatened with a four-week suspension, per CNN.

  • In another instance, one officer said she reported that a male employee from the D.C. government’s Department of General Services knowingly walked in on her while she showered in a female locker room. The lawsuit stated she was put under investigation for instigating the complaint, per The Post.

What they're saying: "While we cannot discuss the specific allegations due to pending litigation, the Metropolitan Police Department is committed to treating all members fairly and equitably throughout our organization," Alaina Gertz, a police spokesperson, said in a statement, per NBC News.

  • "We were labeled as troublemakers, angry Black women, and I'm here to say that we are not angry Black women," Knight said Wednesday at a press conference. "We are tired women and no one should have to endure what we did."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Abortion providers ask Supreme Court for quick review of Texas abortion ban

    Abortion providers and advocates returned to the Supreme Court on Thursday to ask justices to consider taking up the case against a restrictive Texas abortion law sooner rather than later.

  • No plans for mandatory COVID vaccinations in Singapore: MOH official

    There are no plans to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines used in Singapore have not been fully registered, said a senior Ministry of Health official.

  • USC law professor tells Sen. Ted Cruz that new Texas election law is racist

    Sen. Ted Cruz and University of Southern California law professor Franita Tolson got into a debate over voter ID laws at a hearing Wednesday.

  • Are Haitian migrants being deported, repatriated or expelled? And what's the difference?

    The Department of Homeland Security is repatriating Haitian migrants at the US-Mexico border through expulsion. Thousands are camped at the border.

  • R. Kelly prosecutors urge jury to make him 'pay for his crimes' as trial nears close

    R. Kelly prosecutors urge jury to make him 'pay for his crimes' as trial nears close

  • Taiwanese in U.S. insist their identity is not a ‘political choice’— but must be a census option

    A new report from the Pew Research Center estimates that between 195,000 and 697,000 people of Taiwanese descent live in the United States, rectifying a

  • EU to attend U.S. trade, tech council as French fury eases

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The inaugural meeting of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will go ahead as planned next week after it was put in doubt because of French anger over the scrapping of a $40 billion submarine contract. The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27-nation European Union, said on Thursday the meeting in Pittsburgh would take place, and EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Twitter that he would be attending. Paris recalled its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra for consultations and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday it would take "time and actions" to restore confidence.

  • EPA moves to reduce super-polluting greenhouse gases

    The Environmental Protection Agency announced a new rule Thursday to reduce super-polluting greenhouse gases commonly used in air conditioners and refrigerators as part of the cooling process. This is a major leap forward in the Biden administration's plan to combat climate change despite the president's $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which includes an overhaul on climate policy, facing broad opposition from Republicans in Congress. The rule creates a legal requirement for companies and manufacturers to reduce HFCs and was first proposed in May under the 2020 American Innovation and Manufacturing Act, or AIM.

  • Huawei CFO leaves Canada after U.S. agreement on fraud charges, detained Canadians head home

    (Reuters) -Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou flew home to China on Friday after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her, relieving a point of tension between China and the United States. Within hours of the news of the deal, two Canadians who were arrested shortly after Meng was taken into custody in December 2018 were released from Chinese jails and were on their way back to Canada. The deal also opens U.S. President Joe Biden to criticism from China hawks in Washington who argue his administration is capitulating to China and one of its top companies at the center of a global technology rivalry between the two countries.

  • N.Y. House Dems demand help from Biden to address Rikers crisis mismanaged by de Blasio

    Thirteen of New York’s House Democrats urged President Biden on Friday to deploy federal resources to help address the “humanitarian crisis” on Rikers Island, charging that Mayor de Blasio is not doing enough to rectify deteriorating conditions at the jail. In a letter to Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Democrats, led by Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres, said de Blasio’s five-pronged ...

  • Federal authorities 'dragging their heels kicking and screaming' on Montana oil, gas leases

    The Biden administration is delaying lease sales of federal lands for oil and gas exploration even after a court order, the head of the Western Energy Alliance said.

  • Evergrande: Investors in the dark over $83m bond payment

    Financial markets have been rocked this week by concerns over the firm's more than $300bn of debt.

  • Detroit Tigers ready to 'count on' third baseman Jeimer Candelario into the future

    Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario boasts a .281 batting average across 193 games over the past two seasons.

  • Del Rio migrant crisis: How did so many Haitians end up at the southern US border?

    Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said Sunday 3,300 migrants have been removed from the Del Rio camp either to planes or detention centers since Friday.

  • France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

    This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of France's incandescent rage over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative and loss of a submarine deal worth billions, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome. According to Le Drian, he and Blinken discussed the “terms and topics to be dealt with in an in-depth consultation process between the two countries aimed at restoring trust.”

  • Courtney Stodden accuses CNN's Anderson Cooper of bullying over jokes the anchor made in 2011

    Courtney Stodden accused Anderson Cooper of bullying her back in 2011. The CNN anchor made multiple jokes about Stodden after she married Doug Hutchison at the age of 16.

  • 'I lost everything': As the world focuses on Del Rio, the people of Haiti focus on survival

    In Haiti, outrage over scenes at the U.S. border hasn’t dampened the desire to flee the country’s poverty, gang violence and political instability.

  • Patrick Mahomes Addresses Brother Pouring Water on Rowdy Ravens Fan: 'He'll Learn from It'

    The incident happened after Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday

  • US police departments clamoring for de-escalation training

    Angry over being fired, a former employee slashed the tires of his boss’ vehicle and still held the knife when police officers arrived. Three officers positioned themselves at a safe distance as the man yelled and ranted. The officers were going through a training course offered by the Police Executive Research Forum that thousands of police officers around the country are receiving this year.

  • 'BMF' series explores climb of '80s drug kingpin 'Big Meech'

    Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson remembered hearing stories about how two brothers emerged from rough inner-city Detroit streets to become wealthy drug kingpins and eventually embraced by hip-hop culture. Jackson heard Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s nickname mentioned countless times in rap songs by Jeezy, T.I. and Rick Ross. Now, Jackson is on the cusp of delivering their story in the new crime series “BMF,” which premieres Sunday night on Starz.