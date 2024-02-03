Here are 10 Black-owned Elk Grove businesses to check out during Black History Month

Like most of the nation, Elk Grove is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting people who have influenced the community.

Black people make up 13% of Elk Grove’s population, as of 2020, according to the city’s website and census data. The number of Black residents in Elk Grove continues to grow. In 2010, Black people made up just 10% of the Elk Grove area.

Despite that increase, some Black residents will tell you that there are not a lot of Black businesses in Elk Grove. Entrepreneurs and other ambitious individuals are looking to change that.

In honor of Black History Month, here are 10 Black-owned businesses and services in Elk Grove.

If you know of more Black-owned businesses, services or nonprofit organizations in Elk Grove, feel free to send Elk Grove reporter Marcus D. Smith a note at msmith@sacbee.com.

A Beautiful You Hair Salon

Alisha Akins-Harvey always had a passion for hair from an early age. She said “consistency, accountability and customer service” has kept her in business for two decades. Akins-Harvey runs an old school, word of mouth business meaning she does not advertise via social media.

A Beautiful You Hair Salon was established December 2004. The salon specializes in natural hair styling, hair cutting, braiding, color services, extensions, barbering and makeup.

Location: 9589 Second Ave.

A woman sitting in a chair gets her hair blow dried at A Beautiful You Hair Salon in Elk Grove.

Black Youth Leadership Project

Lorreen Pryor is the executive director, president and CEO of Black Youth Leadership Project. She joined the nonprofit in 2005, serving as a community youth advocate volunteer. Pryor said that it’s her job to make sure that BYLP is doing its part to make sure children develop necessary life skills.

BYLP started in 1999 but became an official nonprofit in 2001. It became headquartered in Elk Grove in 2021. According to its website, the organization provides leadership development, civic and community engagement, education and scholarships, advocacy and social justice throughout the Sacramento area.

Location: 9300 West Stockton Blvd., Suite 205

Lorreen Pryor, president of the Black Youth Leadership Project, poses for a photo during an open house at Monterey Trail High School on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Elk Grove.

Blk Screen Productions

Cameron “Cam” Carr started the production company because he wanted to provide a high quality-production experience. According to its website, Carr wanted to tell not just African-American stories but stories about people of all backgrounds. He aims to highlight the things that connect us and inspire change and growth. He hopes to reverse the stigmas and stereotypes perpetuated by mainstream media.

Blk Screen Productions offers services such as planning, consultation, script-writing, photography, lighting, videography, cinematography, editing, marketing, distribution and more.

Location: 10491 East Stockton Blvd., Suite C

Charlene’s Beauty Supply

Charlotte Haynes always wanted to own a beauty store — she was frequently spending money on hair care needs for her daughters or herself. She also noticed that many beauty supply stores weren’t Black-owned, and she wanted to change that. Charlene’s, named after Haynes’ grandmother, opened in May 2023.

Charlene’s provides the community with house beauty and hair care products that are accommodating for all genders which include wigs, weaves, extensions, shampoos, conditioners, hair oil, beard oil and hair wraps.

Location: 8694 Elk Grove Blvd., Suite 5

The Haynes family, from front to back, Charlotte Haynes, Jurnee Haynes, Justice Haynes, Jada Haynes, Jazmine Haynes, and Chris Haynes pose inside of Charlene’s Beauty Supply.

CORE Impact

Sam Taylor started Core Impact Inc. in 2019. He said it’s the only Black-owned sports technology company in the industry that utilizes wearable technology to get real-time performance feedback. His mission is to provide instant, unbiased data allowing athletes to make the necessary adjustments during peak performance.

Core Impact offers high- performance wearable apparel, footwear, equipment and subscription-based training content from leading experts and trainers. The goal is to enhance the peak performance of all athletes through science and technology. Core Impact, according to its website, aims to revolutionize athletic performance and injury prevention through sports-specific devices.

Location: 10535 East Stockton Blvd.

DreamGirls Salon

Sharie Wilson started DreamGirls Salon with her sister, Tonya. The two of them wanted to “debunk the myth” that Black can’t have long, healthy hair. According to their website, they first opened the doors to their Los Angeles salon in 2006 and opened their Sacramento location in 2008. They have since been featured in media outlets such as Forbes, Essence and Black Enterprise.

DreamGirls Salon helps fix issues with hair damage and lack of growth. Their Elk Grove location is by appointment only. DreamGirls Salon also offers hair care products to restore and maintain hair different hairstyles. They offer shampoos, conditioners, oils, detanglers and more.

Location: 9090 Elk Grove Blvd.

Hair Emporium Plus Beauty Supply and Salon

Yolanda Barber-Billie chose to open her beauty supply shop and salon after years of working corporate. She wanted to set an example for her children and her grandchildren. Barber-Billie also wanted to bring more Black businesses to Elk Grove, opening Hair Emporium in June 2023.

Hair Emporium Plus Beauty Supply and Salon offers beauty supplies, hair products and other items for the community. In addition, it also includes a salon in the back of the store with different stylists, such as braiders or locticians, always taking appointments or consultations to evaluate hair and provide advice.

Location: 7440 Laguna Blvd. Suite 106

Yolanda Barber-Billie is the owner of Hair Emporium Plus Beauty Supply and Salon, Elk Grove’s newest Black-owned business, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.

The Lemon Mob Lemonade

Kharis Stallworth and his wife have a culinary background and believed they had a beverage that would be more beneficial for their four kids, each active in sports, than Gatorade. Together, they started The Lemon Mob.

The Lemon Mob opened for business in September 2021. It’s currently an online business. However, its product is also available inside of MacQUE’s BBQ.

MacQUE’s BBQ

MacQUE’s was first founded by Mack and Charlie Thomas in 1986, according to their website. They wanted to serve the best barbecue and sauces in their south Sacramento community through catering. The family-owned business first opened its Elk Grove location in August 2019.

MacQUE’s BBQ offers quality-smoked meats, side orders made from scratch, a variety of barbecue sauces and desserts.

Location: 8517 Elk Grove Blvd.

A barbecue plate from MacQue’s BBQ in Elk Grove.

Sim’s BBQ

Ron Blakely owns Sim’s BBQ. He said the family business started with his grandfather and his brother and their wives in 1937 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Blakely has been cooking throughout California for the past 25 years and said he’s now in the Sacramento area, where he mostly caters and runs a food trailer.

Sim’s BBQ offers plates featuring ribs, beef brisket, tri-tip, pulled pork, chicken and beef or pork hot dogs. They include appetizers and side dishes such as potato salad, green beans, baked beans, coleslaw, green salad and a dinner roll. Visit www.simsbbq.com for more information on how to place an order.