10 Black-owned restaurants that you need to try in Texas during Black History Month

Marley Malenfant , Austin American-Statesman
·1 min read

You can eat well in Texas and the Lone Star State has plenty of restaurants to check out.

For Black History Month, here are some Black-owned restaurants and eateries to patronize.

Sankofa Kitchen

4141 W. Wheatland Rd, Dallas, Texas

Vegan restaurant that has a variety of foods to try. Open Tuesday-Friday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sankofa Kitchen (@sankofa_kitchen)

Brunchaholics

208 N Hampton Rd Suite A, DeSoto, TX

Brunchaholics is a pop-up restaurant that operates under The Shed at the Dallas Farmer's Market. The menu features soul food and brunch items.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brunchaholics x ChefWash (@brunchaholics_)

Kessler Baking Studio

1129 North Beckley Avenue, Dallas, Texas

A bakery and creative sweets boutique located near Bishop Arts serves baked goods handmade from scratch daily, using meticulously selected ingredients.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kessler Baking Studio™️📍Dallas (@kesslerbakingstudio)

Belzoni's Catfish Cafe

110 N Jim Wright Frwy, White Settlement, Texas

Originally from Belzoni, Mississippi, this cafe likes to bring that southern taste to Texans.

Chef Nate Wangz & Mo

100 E Bardin Rd, Arlington, TX

Keith Lee was going to visit this popular food truck. It's known for its variety of cajun dishes and more.

Essence of Soul Food

536 Hickory St, Abilene, TX

Owner and ACU professor Malcolm Scott runs this food truck on the weekend with his family. They serve soul food, Baton Rouge style.

Bigg Belly BBQ Co.

9313 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, Texas

Brisket on a bun. Say less.

Undisputed Craft House

1881 Saul Kleinfeld, El Paso, TX

Known for Chicago-style pizzas and beer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Undisputed Crafthouse (@undisputedcrafthouse)

Ma Harper's Creole Kitchen

1816 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX

This San Antonio restaurant was featured on Guy Fieri's show.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Food Network (@foodnetwork)

CHÒPNBLỌK

401 Franklin Street., Houston, TX

CHÒPNBLỌK brings West African culture through their food.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ChòpnBlọk (@chopnblok_)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 10 Black-owned restaurants to try in Texas during Black History Month