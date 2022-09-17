10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire D. E. Shaw

Mohammed Saqib
·10 min read

In this article, we discuss 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to billionaire D. E. Shaw. You can skip our detailed analysis of D E Shaw's strategy and the current market outlook and go directly to 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire D. E. Shaw.

David E. Shaw is the founder of D. E. Shaw & Co, a quantitative hedge fund. In 1980, he received a bachelor's degree from the University of California, San Diego, and a PhD from Stanford University. He was a professor at Columbia University until 1986, when he opted to pursue a career in computational finance.

Shaw subsequently joined Morgan Stanley, where he served as vice president of technology for two years until establishing his own business in 1988. He resigned from active management of the hedge fund in 2001, preferring to focus on his research in computational biochemistry. He is presently the head scientist at D.E. Shaw Research.

D. E. Shaw & Co. is based out of New York and is run by David Shaw. D. E. Shaw & Co. is a hedge fund with 34 clients and discretionary assets under management (AUM) of $128 billion. Their last reported 13F filing for Q2 2022 included $85 billion in managed 13F securities and a top 10 holdings concentration of 8.52%. D. E. Shaw & Co.'s largest holding is Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), with 10,919,300 shares held. The fund is known for developing complicated mathematical models and sophisticated computer programs to exploit anomalies in the financial market. The staff at D. E. Shaw & Co. includes world-class mathematicians, physicists, computer scientists, economists, analysts, business-builders, and system architects relying on specialized trading, operational, and compliance expertise developed over 30 years.

Among its holdings, D. E. Shaw & Co owns many blue chip stocks. A blue-chip company is a large corporation with a stellar reputation. These are often large, well-established, and financially strong corporations that have been in operation for many years and have consistent earnings, often paying dividends to shareholders. Investors like blue chip stocks because of the companies' history of weathering difficult times.

Given the present market volatility with the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates, stocks could continue to decline if economic data doesn't meet expectations. Nevertheless, there could be an opportunity for long term investors who invest in quality blue chips given the low valuations.

David E. Shaw of D.E. Shaw
David E. Shaw of D.E. Shaw

David E. Shaw of D.E. Shaw

Methodology

For our list, we took 10 stocks from David E. Shaw's D E Shaw 13F portfolio at the end of Q2 2022 that we think have the right mixture of industry leadership, strong fundamentals, and growth potential. We then ranked them from #10 to #1 based on the stake value of D E Shaw portfolio in those stocks in the second quarter. We also provided the number of hedge funds in our database that held shares in the stock at the end of Q2 2022.

10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire D. E. Shaw.

10. QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

D E Shaw's stake value: $355 million

Percentage of D E Shaw's Portfolio: 0.41%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 71

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) designs processors for cellphones and develops and licences wireless technologies. The company's most important patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA wireless communications protocols, which form the backbone of all 3G and 4G networks. The company is also a pioneer in 5G network technologies. Qualcomm's IP is licenced by practically all wireless device manufacturers. The company is also the largest wireless chip supplier in the world, supplying practically every significant phone manufacturer with cutting-edge CPUs. During Q2 2022, D E Shaw decreased its stake in the company by 3%. The fund's total stake in the company amounted to roughly $355 million, which represented 0.41% of its 13F portfolio.

Recently, QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) signed a pact with Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) to produce custom chipsets for the social media giant's Quest virtual reality devices. If Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)'s metaverse is a success, there could be more demand for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)'s chips.

At the end of Q2 2022, 71 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alkeon Capital Management was the stock's leading stakeholder in Q2, owning QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares worth over $541 million. The fund's position in the stock increased by 4% from Q1 2022.

Alongside Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is one of the blue chips in billionaire D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw's 13F portfolio at the end of Q2 2022.

9. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

D E Shaw's stake value: $363 million

Percentage of D E Shaw's Portfolio: 0.42%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 67

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT), the largest retailer in the United States by revenue, operated over 10,500 locations under 46 banners by the end of the fiscal year 2022, selling a mix of general products and grocery items. The company's domestic market accounted for 82% of revenues in fiscal 2022, with Mexico and Central America (6%) and Canada (4%) being its major overseas markets. In the United States, the food category accounts for around 56% of sales, general merchandise for 32%, and health and wellness products for 11%. In addition to its own website, the business controls Flipkart and shoes.com, among other e-commerce properties. During Q2 2022, D E Shaw decreased its stake in the company by 47%. The fund's total stake in the company amounted to roughly $363 million, which represented 0.42% of its 13F portfolio.

Bradley Thomas, KeyBanc analyst, recently initiated coverage of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) with an overweight rating and a price target of $155 on the stock. According to the analyst, his rating is supported by a favourable forecast for defensive growth, gains in market share and margin recovery to normalized levels.  The analyst stated that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) and Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) outperformed in terms of earnings during the pandemic but are now "under-earning" as a result of "grossly inaccurate inventory positioning" and normalization of margins "bodes positively for patient investors,".

At the end of Q2 2022, 67 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT). GQG Partners was the stock's leading stakeholder in Q2, owning Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares worth over $1.1 billion. The fund's position in the stock decreased by 37% from Q1 2022.

8. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

D E Shaw's stake value: $481 million

Percentage of D E Shaw's Portfolio: 0.56%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 55

Since its establishment in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has developed into a global leader in consumer products. In addition to its oral care line, the company manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and home care products that are sold in over 200 countries (international sales account for approximately 70% of the company's consolidated revenue). During Q2 2022, D E Shaw boosted its stake in the company by 134%. The fund's total stake in the company amounted to roughly $481 million, which represented 0.56% of its 13F portfolio.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, First Eagle Investments Global Fund mentioned Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) and explained its insights for the company. Here is what the fund said:

"Shares of consumer staples giant Colgate-Palmolive have performed well as investors rotated into more recessionary-resilient defensive stocks amid the broader selloff during the second quarter. The company raised revenue guidance for 2022 but lowered its margin outlook because of higher costs for raw materials, packaging and logistics; we believe that the company's size and market share provide it with options to mitigate the inflation challenges it faces. We continue to like Colgate- Palmolive's dividend and previously announced $5 billion stock buyback program."

At the end of Q2 2022, 55 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Eagle Investment Management was the stock's leading stakeholder in Q2, owning Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares worth over $899 million. The fund's position in the stock decreased by 1% from Q1 2022.

7. Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

D E Shaw's stake value: $516 million

Percentage of D E Shaw's Portfolio: 0.6%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 99

With over $2.5 trillion in assets, Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is one of the largest financial organizations in the United States. Consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, worldwide banking, and global markets are its four key segments. During Q2 2022, D E Shaw boosted its stake in the company by 196%. The fund's total stake in the company amounted to roughly $516 million, which represented 0.6% of its 13F portfolio.

Recently, Matt O'Connor, an analyst at Deutsche Bank, decreased his price target on Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to $45 from $51 while keeping a buy rating on the stock. Many banking stocks are down about 25% or more since the January peaks and the market is pricing in a 55%-60% chance of a moderate to severe recession. The analyst commented:

"Assuming this, one could argue banks are in no man's land in the near term. However, this also implies good upside longer term to the group if (a big IF) the US avoids a meaningful downturn".

At the end of Q2 2022, 99 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC). Berkshire Hathaway was the stock's leading stakeholder in Q2, owning Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares worth over $31 billion. The fund's position in the stock remained unchanged from Q1 2022.

6. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

D E Shaw's stake value: $530 million

Percentage of D E Shaw's Portfolio: 0.62%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 71

Since its establishment in 1837, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has grown to become one of the world's leading consumer goods makers, with annual revenues exceeding $80 billion. It operates with a portfolio of prominent brands, including more than 20 brands , with annual worldwide sales of more than $1 billion each. During Q2 2022, D E Shaw increased its stake in the company by 167%. The fund's total stake in the company amounted to roughly $530 million, which represented 0.62% of its 13F portfolio.

Bill Chappell, analyst at Truist, reduced his price target on The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to $160 from $175 while maintaining a buy recommendation on the stock. He is a little apprehensive about the consumer environment after the company's Q4 earnings miss, but he also maintains that the company's premium-priced portfolio will triumph since the guide was more FX related and had some relative caution built in.

At the end of Q2 2022, 71 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bridgewater Associates was the stock's leading stakeholder in Q2, owning The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares worth over $970 million. The fund's position in the stock decreased by 2% from Q1 2022.

Like The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) are blue chip stocks that billionaire D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw owns at the end of Q2 2022.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire D. E. Shaw.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire D. E. Shaw is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch: Joe Starkey calls epic end of 1982 Big Game

    Still an incredible moment 40 years later.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid AMC Stock Like the Plague

    AMC has come up with some creative ways to survive a lack of Hollywood releases. None of them have been good for shareholder value, and it could get worse.

  • The Real Secret To Microsoft's Success

    Microsoft is no longer in the raw experimentation stage common to young and growing companies. Rather, its main goal is to create profitability streams, then maintain and expand them.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $AMD performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Nearing Retirement? Buy These 3 Stocks to Generate Passive Income

    Investors can generate consistent income by holding stock in McDonald's, Home Depot, and Procter & Gamble.

  • New iPhones have Qualcomm satellite modem, new Apple radio chips

    Apple Inc's iPhone 14 models contain a Qualcomm Inc chip that can talk to satellites, but have additional custom-designed Apple components used in the phone's biggest new feature, according to an analysis of the phone by iFixit and an Apple statement. Apple released its iPhone 14 lineup on Friday. Apple said earlier this month that the iPhone 14 models contain new hardware that makes possible the emergency message service, which Apple plans to turn on with a software update coming in November.

  • Blackmon hits go-ahead triple in 9th, Rockies beat Cubs 3-1

    Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking triple and scored in a two-run ninth, and the Colorado Rockies earned a rare road win by beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Saturday. Blackmon drove in pinch runner Garrett Hampson with a triple to the right-field corner against Adbert Alzolay (0-1) after C.J. Cron walked with one out.

  • Prince William and Prince Harry lead Her Majesty's grandchildren for silent vigil

    The brothers were joined by the rest of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren at Westminster Hall ahead of Her Majesty's funeral.

  • These Famous People Have Spoken Out About Being Annoyed At How They Were Treated At School

    Dylan Sprouse was a restaurant host while at NYU but had to defend his decision, saying, "I feel most comfortable when I’m working and doing something, to criticize someone of that is pretty odd."View Entire Post ›

  • Nebraska OT to miss the rest of the season

    A Nebraska Cornhuskers OT will miss the remainder of the season.

  • Then & Now: The 164-year history of America's oldest department store, Macy's

    Macy's got its start as America's first department store before the Civil War, and with all the ups and downs of the last 160+ years, the brand still lives on today.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    Stocks have been under a lot of pressure this year, weighed down by rising interest rates to combat inflation. If there's a silver lining to the sell-off, dividend yields move inversely to stock prices. Because of that, many dividend yields are much higher right now.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Can Beat the Market

    We’re getting toward the tail end of the year, and it’s time to start deciding just how to allocate the portfolio for a solid year-end return. In a recent note from JPMorgan, focused on the energy sector, 5-star analyst Arun Jayaram recommended oil and gas producers as likely to beat the overall markets going forward. Getting quickly to the bottom line, Jayaram states, "We remain fans of the longer-term story for natural gas driven by a growing global demand for low cost U.S. gas exports." With

  • This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

    Singapore-based GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl, will acquire Store Capital.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing expert, however, is getting on his soapbox to encourage investors to buy now, while prices are low. This is the view of Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary. The venture capitalist makes a case for investors to take advantage of vol

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 79.9% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The thing to remember about market downturns is that bad stocks tend to fall just as easily as great stocks that can deliver market-beating gains. Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) benefited greatly from the surge in demand for online shopping when the pandemic kept us all at home. The bottom fell out from under Shopify shares largely because investors are nervous about the company's ongoing transition from a mainly software company to one that also excels at fulfillment services like its e-commerce rival, Amazon.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These game-changing stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Everyone should love passive income and want to accumulate as much of it as possible. Getting money for doing nothing is why dividend stocks are popular and why holding those types of investments can lead to significant returns. Imagine investing $50,000 in a group of stocks or an exchange-traded fund that pays a yield of 5% every year.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock-Split Stock, This Would Be It

    Stock splits change nothing about a company's underlying business. Having said that, I do like several stocks of companies that have conducted stock splits this year. There have been several notable stock splits on the calendar in 2022.

  • 2 Artificial-Intelligence Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Innovative technologies have regularly reshaped the world. In the last few decades, inventions like the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone have dramatically enhanced human productivity, while creating tremendous wealth in the process. In fact, research company McKinsey estimates that AI could boost global economic output by 16% (or $13 trillion) between 2018 and 2030.