10 boys and teens among the dead in Israel festival stampede

  • Ultra-Orthodox men carry the bodies of Moshe Englard, 14, and his brother, Joshua, 12, who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, in Jerusalem on Friday, April 30, 2021. A stampede at the religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Mourners carry the body of Shragee Gestetner, a Canadian singer who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, at his funeral in Jerusalem on Friday, April 30, 2021. A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 others early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • An ultra-Orthodox youth watches the funeral of Shragee Gestetner, a Canadian singer who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, in Jerusalem on Friday, April 30, 2021. A stampede at the religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Mourners attend the funeral of a person who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, in Jerusalem on Friday, April 30, 2021. A stampede at the religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Mourners attend the funeral of Moshe Ben Shalom at a cemetery in Petah Tikva, Israel, Friday, April 30, 2021. Moshe Ben Shalom and several others died and others were injured during a stampede at Lag BaOmer celebrations, a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Mt. Meron, northern Israel early Friday. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • Mourners carry the body of a person who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, at his funeral in Jerusalem on Friday, April 30, 2021. A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Ultra-Orthodox Jews mourn during the funeral of Moshe Ben Shalom at a cemetery in Petah Tikva, Israel, Friday, April 30, 2021. Moshe Ben Shalom and several others died and others were injured during a stampede at Lag BaOmer celebrations, a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Mt. Meron, northern Israel early Friday. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
1 / 7

Israel Festival Stampede

Ultra-Orthodox men carry the bodies of Moshe Englard, 14, and his brother, Joshua, 12, who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, in Jerusalem on Friday, April 30, 2021. A stampede at the religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
·3 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — At least 10 children and teens younger than 18 were among 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel, according to a partial list of names published Saturday as the identification of victims in Israel's deadliest civilian disaster continued.

Four Americans, a Canadian and a man from Argentina were also among those killed. Two families each lost two children. The youngest victim was nine years old.

Meanwhile, calls were growing louder Saturday for establishing an official commission of inquiry, in part to gauge the responsibility of politicians and senior decision-makers for allowing the mass gathering to take place, despite repeated warnings over the years about safety lapses.

The stampede early Friday had cut short the annual festival of Lag BaOmer on Israel’s Mount Meron. The festival had drawn some 100,000 people in the largest gathering so far this year as Israel’s successful vaccination campaign allowed the country to emerge from coronavirus restrictions.

As large numbers of people began to leave one of the events at the festival, they thronged a narrow tunnel-like passage that sloped downward and ended with a series of steps. The floor had become slippery with spilled water and juice, according to witnesses. As some in the crowd slipped, those behind them fell on top of those on the ground.

Veteran paramedic Yossi Halabi told Israel TV's Channel 12 on Saturday that he “encountered a wall of bodies” after he was first alerted to the disaster from his nearby post. He said it took him and fellow rescuers about 40 minutes to extract the dead and wounded from the chaos.

He said that it was “one of the worst if not the worst incident” he had seen in 30 years on the job.

Israeli media said 32 of the 45 victims were identified before the start of the Jewish Sabbath at sundown Friday. Of those, 22 were laid to rest before the Sabbath. The identification of the remaining victims and burials were to resume after sundown Saturday.

Sixteen people remained hospitalized, including three in serious condition.

Lag BaOmer is very popular with Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community to honor Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a 2nd-century sage and mystic who is believed to be buried there. The crowds light bonfires, dance and have large festive meals as part of the celebrations. Across the country, even in secular areas, smaller groups gather in parks and forests for barbecues and bonfires.

Experts have long warned that the Mount Meron celebrations were ripe for disaster due to the crowded conditions, large fires and hot weather. In a 2008 report, the state comptroller, a watchdog government office, warned conditions at the site, including escape routes, “endanger the public.”

The Justice Ministry said it was launching a probe into possible criminal misconduct by police officers. Witnesses complained that police barricades had prevented people from exiting properly.

However, there were growing demands Saturday, including from retired police commanders, for an official commission of inquiry that could also review decisions by the political leadership.

According to Health Ministry guidelines, public gatherings continue to be limited to no more than 500 people. But Israeli media said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured ultra-Orthodox leaders that the celebrations would take place, despite objections from public health officials. Netanyahu’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Netanyahu has long relied on powerful ultra-Orthodox parties as allies. He will need their support if he wants to keep faint hopes alive of staying in power following inconclusive elections in March, the fourth in just two years. The coming week is expected to be decisive for his so far unsuccessful efforts to form a coalition government with right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties.

Netanyahu came under heavy criticism over the past year for allowing ultra-Orthodox communities to flout safety guidelines by opening schools and synagogues and holding mass funerals. The ultra-Orthodox communities were among the country’s hardest hit by COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump only learned about Mike Pence’s heart surgery from media, report says

    Pence has not met Donald Trump in person since leaving the office in January

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Counting the costs of America's 20-year war in Afghanistan

    America’s longest war, the two-decade-long conflict in Afghanistan that started in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, killed tens of thousands of people, dogged four U.S. presidents and ultimately proved unwinnable despite its staggering cost in blood and treasure. This final chapter, with President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all American troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, has prompted a reckoning over the war’s lost lives and colossal expenditure. Here’s a look at the spiraling cost of America’s campaign — the bloodshed, wasted funds and future consequences for the war-battered nation teetering on the brink of chaos.

  • Inspection after inspection found problems. How nonprofit Boise nursing home went wrong

    One patient was mistakenly given medications meant for his roommate.

  • Bradley ends with eagle and ties Burns for Innisbrook lead

    Sam Burns kept piling up birdies Friday, turning a solid start into a great round of 8-under 63 for a share of the lead in the Valspar Championship. Keegan Bradley got there with one shot. Bradley ended his round by holing out for eagle from 100 yards in the ninth fairway, over a deep bunker to the elevated green.

  • Patriots fans happy with team's decision to draft QB Mac Jones in 1st round

    There is a lot of excitement in Foxborough after the Pats took a QB with a first-round pick for the first time in head coach Bill Belichick's 21-year tenure.

  • Dr. Jill Biden has 'a podium if she cares to use it'

    Joe Biden clearly realizes how much of a political asset he has in his own First Lady.

  • EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic call for re-opening of skies

    Airlines say travel to Europe and the US is largely risk-free and easing restrictions must not be delayed.

  • Analysts, evaluators rave about Miami Dolphins’ selection of Jaylen Waddle

    Reaction to the Miami Dolphins’ selection of Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft:

  • Biden news: Troop withdrawal from Afghanistan underway as White House axes Trump border wall contracts

    Follow the latest updates below

  • Grammy Awards scrap controversial voting committees

    The anonymous committees had been accused of a lack of transparency and inclusivity in their choices.

  • US and Nato start to formally withdraw troops from Afghanistan

    The move will bring to an end the US' longest war but prompted a new warning from the Taliban.

  • Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk are cleared medically. Will they play Saturday?

    Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball cleared for games 6 weeks after fractured wrist

  • Dozens Dead in Stampede at Ultra-Orthodox Festival in Israel

    ReutersAt least 44 people died and dozens more were injured after a massive stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel on Thursday night. Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had gathered for the holiday of Lag b’Omer, taking part in the biggest event since the coronavirus pandemic began.But within an instant, the religious celebration turned into a scene of absolute horror.“I had just sat down to eat when I heard the screams. We rushed to help, and then we saw the bodies. At the start it was about 10. Now, there’s many more,” a witness, Avi, told Haaretz.“It happened in a split second. People just fell, trampling each other. It was a disaster,” another witness was quoted saying.The cause of the stampede was not immediately clear, but by the early hours of Friday morning, in addition to the staggering death toll of 44, more than 150 people were injured, the ambulance service Magen David Adom said.Photos from the scene showed a line of covered bodies. In the wake of what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called “a great tragedy,” the scene at the foot of Mount Meron was one of sheer chaos: Helicopters arrived to evacuate the injured as first responders frantically raced to tend to them all, at times performing resuscitations.Search and rescue teams, meanwhile, sought out anyone who might be trapped, all while cell phone service reportedly went down in the area as thousands of family members tried to get in touch with loved ones they had been unable to locate.Some witnesses blamed police barricades for making it harder for attendees to leave.“We were at the entrance, we decided we wanted to get out and then the police blocked the gate, so whoever wanted to get out could not get out. In that hurry we fell on each other, I thought I was going to die,” one eyewitness was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post. “I saw people dead next to me.”Police sources cited by Haaretz denied that any actions by law enforcement contributed to the stampede, saying the deadly chain of events kicked off after some attendees tripped on steps, knocking over several other people. The incident is now under investigation, police said. The religious celebration at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai was meant to carry on throughout the day Friday, but many of those who witnessed the stampede said the holiday had become too grim.“No one imagined that this could happen here,” a witness identified as Yitzhak was quoted as telling Channel 12 TV. “Rejoicing became mourning, a great light became a deep darkness.”נורא לראות את הצפיפות שהיתה במעבר הצר, ואת הדוחק העצום שהוביל בסוף לאסון הקשה והמחריד. pic.twitter.com/1RE7FggFXt— ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) April 29, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Noel Clarke: ITV drops drama Viewpoint finale after allegations

    The broadcaster says it has "a zero tolerance policy" to harassment as it pulls Viewpoint's finale.

  • He’s the one: Trevor Lawrence makes history as Jaguars draft Clemson QB first overall

    “All he ever talks about is winning. All he ever talks about is getting better,” Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer said.

  • Every player picked by the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL draft

    Get the latest information on the Panthers’ draft selections.

  • Apple charged over 'anti-competitive' app policies

    The tech giant faces a huge fine and may be forced to make changes to the App Store.

  • SNL cast members won't be forced to act alongside host Elon Musk if they don't want to, report says

    The decision to have Elon Musk host "Saturday Night Live" led to discontentment amongst some cast members last week.