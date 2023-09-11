These 10 Bradenton-area restaurants earned poor scores from Florida health inspectors

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

Here are restaurants that failed to meet requirements during recent inspections:

Another Broken Egg Cafe, 6115 Exchange Way, Lakewood Ranch — Inspected Sept. 6

High priority: An employee handled soiled equipment and then failed to wash hands before handling clean dishware. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant’s menu contained an item made with a raw/undercooked animal food (smoked salmon) as an ingredient and the description of the item did not inform the consumer of the raw/undercooked animal food ingredient.

Intermediate: No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: There were no written procedures available for use of time as a public health control to monitor potentially hazardous food items. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: Required food safety training was expired for all employees.

Intermediate: Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink.

Basic: Five violations, including a black, mold-like substance on the inside of an ice machine.

Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings, 5315 Cortez Road W., Bradenton (inside Walmart) — Inspected Sept. 5

High priority: Sliced chicken and cooked onions were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse and the items were discarded.

High priority: A spray bottle containing cleaning fluid was stored next to food items on a dry storage shelf. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: There was no vacuum breaker installed at a mop sink.

Intermediate: There was no proof of required state-approved food safety training provided for any employees.

Intermediate: There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: Three violations, including soiled hoods over fryers on the cook line.

Daiquiri Deck Anna Maria Island, 107 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach — Inspected Sept. 6

High priority: A five gallon container of rice had not been cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse and the rice was discarded.

High priority: An employee handled a garbage can and then failed to wash hands/change gloves before handling clean utensils. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Raw tuna was stored over cut and washed lettuce in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Seaweed, black beans, lima beans and eggs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: A slicer blade and a mixer head were soiled.

Basic: Three violations, including a build-up of black mold-like substance on insulating foam on cooling tubes for daiquiri machines.





The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

Mademoiselle Paris, 9906 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria — Inspected Sept. 8

High priority: Ham and cheese croissant and spinach croissant that were supposed to be monitored using time as a public health control had no time-marking. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: A spray bottle of cleaner was stored directly above clean bowls on a prep table. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Wiping cloth solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: A meat slicer was soiled.

Intermediate: The menu contained an item made with a raw/undercooked animal food (smoked salmon) as an ingredient, and the description of the item did not inform consumers of raw/undercooked animal food.

Basic: Five violations, including an employee beverage on a prep table and an ice scoop handle in contact with ice.

Mexi-Peru Kitchen y Algo Mas, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton (in Oneco Farmers Market) — Inspected Sept. 7

High priority: Raw chicken was stored over washed produce and salad dressing in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Raw animal foods (chicken and beef) were not properly separated from each other in a holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: An employee handled raw shrimp and then failed to change gloves/wash hands before handling cooked shrimp. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: Oyster tags were not dated with when the oyster was last sold.

Intermediate: A handwash sink was used for purposes other than hand washing. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: No chemical test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing and/or wiping cloths.

Intermediate: No paper towels were provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: There was no proof of required state-approved food safety training provided for any employees.

Basic: A food employee was not wearing a hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 4420 14th St. W., Bradenton — Inspected Sept. 6

High priority: An employee who was washing dishes failed to wash hands during a glove change. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: A can opener was soiled with mold-like substance. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: Four violations, including single-service containers unprotected from contamination and standing water on the floor in a main kitchen area, a dry storage area, a dishwasher area and a walk-in cooler.

Oma’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 201 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach — Inspected Sept. 6

High priority: Sliced tomatoes at a front pizza line reach-in cooler had a white and black mold-like growth. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator discarded the tomatoes.

High priority: Raw chicken was stored over eggs in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Cut lettuce, eggplant, mozzarella, cheesecake, cannoli cream, butter chips, sliced tomatoes, ham and provolone were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse and the items were discarded.

High priority: Two spray bottles of cleaner were hanging over bread and pans. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: A certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils and/or single-service items.

Intermediate: The establishment had no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: A food manager’s certification was expired.

Intermediate: A can opener blade and a mixer head were soiled.

Intermediate: There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

Intermediate: There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: Lasagna and meatballs that were being held for future use in a walk-in cooler were not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: Six violations, including food employees not wearing hair restraints and pizza boxes stored outside of a back door.

During a follow-up visit the next day, an inspector found unresolved issues. Another follow-up visit was required.

Poppo’s Taqueria, 5942 34th St. W. #114, Bradenton — Inspected Sept. 7

Intermediate: The restaurant was using a reduced oxygen packaging method for the preparation of potentially hazardous food items without approval from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.





Intermediate: A handwash sink was used for purposes other than handwashing. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: An ice machine was soiled.

Vinny’s Italian Kitchen, 5337 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach — Inspected Sept. 8

High priority: An employee handled dirty dishes and then failed to change gloves/wash hands before handling trays of food. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: cannoli cream, cheesecake and milk were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: A dietary supplement was stored on a shelf directly above a coffee machine. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: A can opener blade was soiled.

Intermediate: A plant was stored in an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: The restaurant was using a reduced oxygen packaging method for the preparation of potentially hazardous food items (cured meats and cheeses) without approval from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.

Intermediate: Cooked pasta, meatballs, marinara sauce, scampi sauce, cannoli cream, ricotta cheese mix, prepared meals of chicken parm, eggplant parm, meatballs, manicotti, veal parm, cavatelli, stuffed shells and lasagna that were being held for future use were not date-marked.

Basic: Seven violations, including an employee drink on a prep table and an out of order restroom.

Yaki Sushi Grill BBQ, 5231 University Parkway #113, Bradenton— Inspected Sept. 7

High priority: Raw animal foods (fish and beef) were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: An inspector observed 20 dead roaches behind a reach-in cooler and in a back corner next to the soda syrup boxes in the kitchen.

Basic: Five other basic violations, including a black, mold-like substance inside of an ice machine.

The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com.