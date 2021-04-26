30 Breakfast in Bed Recipes That'll Make Mom Feel Like a Queen

  • <p>A classic for a reason, there's just something so special about breakfast in bed. This is especially true on <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/g35634533/mothers-day-activities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother's Day</a>. Whether your mom (or grandma, wife, mother-in-law, aunt — basically any person who is a "mom" to you!) is always cooking <a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/g1612/healthy-kid-friendly-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:everyone else's breakfast" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">everyone else's breakfast</a>, or is out the door before the meal is served, it's a lovely gesture. </p><p>So that means, on May 9, you're going to have to <a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/g2235/brunch-mimosa-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:get the mimosas ready" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">get the mimosas ready </a>and pick out one of these best breakfast in bed recipes for the special woman in your life. Whether she loves pancakes, eggs, a perfect sandwich, or yogurt, we've got it all. And every recipe on this list is delicious and easy to put together, so you really can't go wrong. If kids are around, get them in on the action by letting them know how sweet it is to make food for their mom (not to mention, it's the <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/g2311/diy-mothers-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfect DIY gift idea" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">perfect DIY gift idea</a>). Oh, and let's not forget delivery! These meals will transport easily, meaning if that special person lives close by, but you're social distancing, you can just drop it off at the front door for the ultimate Mother's Day surprise. </p><p>Now, grab your tray and let's get started! </p>
  • <p>In under 30 minutes, this hearty and savory breakfast dish will be ready for mom's morning feast.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a51825/stewed-peppers-and-tomatoes-with-eggs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Stewed Peppers and Tomatoes With Eggs recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Stewed Peppers and Tomatoes With Eggs recipe.</em></strong></a></p>
  • <p>Trisha Yearwood's famous waffle recipe makes for an easy but impressive breakfast — top it with fruit, syrup, and yogurt if your mom has a sweet tooth, or pile on ham, cheddar, and eggs for a savory twist. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a12870/mamas-homemade-waffles-recipe-wdy0914/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Mama's Homemade Waffles recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Mama's Homemade Waffles recipe.</a></em></strong></p>
  • <p>Serve her favorite bagel up with some bacon and eggs, and your day is set. <strong><em><br></em></strong></p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a33575387/three-ingredient-bagels-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Three-Ingredient Bagels recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Three-Ingredient Bagels recipe. </a></em></strong></p>
  • <p>The sweetness from the waffles, the savory from the herb sald — it's all just too good. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a16759286/savory-corn-waffles-with-tomato-herb-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Savory Corn Waffles with Tomato Herb Salad recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Savory Corn Waffles with Tomato Herb Salad recipe. </a> </em></strong></p>
  • <p>A hash brown crust takes your classic breakfast food to the next level in a snap.</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a54432/quiche-lorraine-with-hash-brown-crust-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Quiche Lorraine with Hash Brown Crust recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Quiche Lorraine with Hash Brown Crust recipe. </a> </em></strong></p>
  • <p>The best way to eat apples in our opinion? Roasted and covered in tart vanilla yogurt. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a32687929/roasted-apples-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Roasted Apples recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Roasted Apples recipe. </a></em></strong><br></p>
  • <p>Why eat cereal when you can now enjoy French toast in a bowl? Don't forget to top the toast with ripe berries and maple syrup — or better yet, your mother's favorite toppings. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/recipes/a58132/french-toast-bowls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the French Toast Bowls recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the French Toast Bowls recipe.</em></a></strong></p>
  • <p>Start the day on a fresh note with this recipe that's loaded with raspberries, bananas, and crunchy granola. </p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a53598/smoothie-bowls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Smoothie Bowl recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Smoothie Bowl recipe. </a></strong></em></p>
  • <p>If Mom has a sweet tooth, start her Mother's Day off right with these pancakes that are packed with spice and topped with diced apples. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a12264/apple-pie-pancakes-maple-walnuts-recipe-wdy0113/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Apple Pie Pancakes with Maple Walnuts recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Apple Pie Pancakes with Maple Walnuts recipe.</em></a></strong></p>
  • <p>Her love for burritos meets her love for breakast with this recipe that's cheesy, fluffy, and so GOOD.</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a33574747/morning-burritos-with-salsa-verde-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Morning Burritos With Salsa Verde recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Morning Burritos With Salsa Verde recipe. </a></em></strong></p>
  • <p>There's possibly nothing quite better (or tastier) than a breakfast sandwich made with waffles, eggs, <em>and</em> bacon. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/recipes/a50558/buttermilk-waffle-bacon-egg-sandwich-recipe-wdy0615/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Buttermilk Waffle, Bacon and Egg Sandwich recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Buttermilk Waffle, Bacon and Egg Sandwich recipe.</em></a></strong> </p>
  • <p>This deliciously cheesy quiche is sure to make Mom's morning. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a19122269/cheese-and-herb-quiche-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Cheese-and-Herb Quiche recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Cheese-and-Herb Quiche recipe.</em></a> </strong></p>
  • <p><span>If mom enjoys sleeping in on the weekends, opt for this heartier pizza dish, which makes for the perfect brunch time treat.</span> </p><p><strong><span><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a54437/sunny-side-up-pizza-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Sunny-Side-Up Pizza recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Sunny-Side-Up Pizza recipe.</em></a></span><br></strong></p>
  • <p>Um, yep this is the cutest breakfast you've ever seen (and it's sure to wow any mom on the big day).</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a33806441/beaver-pancakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Beaver Pancakes recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Beaver Pancakes recipe. </a></em></strong></p>
  • <p>This loaded tater tot casserole is sure to be mom's favorite brunch meal. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a53660/egg-and-tater-bake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Egg and Tater Bake recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Egg and Tater Bake recipe. </em></strong></a></p>
  • <p>Beaver pancakes not her thing? No worries, these banana and almond butter flapjacks are delicious (and super easy to make).</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a53599/banana-and-almond-butter-pancakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Banana and Almond Butter Pancakes recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Banana and Almond Butter Pancakes recipe. </a></em></strong></p>
  • <p>A scramble is a simple and tasty breakfast recipe. Even a novice cook can master a good scramble, and it's easy and neat to eat in bed. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a13142/pimiento-cheese-ham-scramble-recipe-wdy0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Pimiento, Cheese, and Ham Scramble recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Pimiento, Cheese, and Ham Scramble recipe. </a></em></strong></p>
  • <p>Who doesn't love hash browns? Spice up this quintessential breakfast good with some flavorful veggies. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a39631/smoky-red-pepper-hash-browns-recipe-ghk0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Smoky Red Pepper Hash Browns recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Smoky Red Pepper Hash Browns recipe.</a> </em></strong></p>
  • <p>Customize these delightful breakfast cupcakes with your mom's favorite toppings and fruit.</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a57925/wafflecakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Wafflecakes recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Wafflecakes recipe.</a> </em></strong><br></p>
  • <p>Fancy a trip to the U.K.? Help your mom travel the world from the comfort of her bed with this easy English breakfast. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a16764362/english-breakfast-tray-bake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the English Breakfast Tray Bake recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the English Breakfast Tray Bake recipe. </a></em></strong></p>
  • <p>These ham and biscuit sandwiches are the perfect, mess-free dish that Mom can enjoy in bed. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a19094239/ham-biscuits-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Ham Biscuits recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Ham Biscuits recipe.</em></a></strong></p>
  • <p>For a more savory breakfast, these breakfast tacos made with spinach, black beans, and scrambled eggs are a filling option. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a16764124/scrambled-egg-tacos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Scrambled Egg Tacos recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Scrambled Egg Tacos recipe.</em></a></strong></p>
  • <p>In a rush on Mother's Day morning? These treats can be made beforehand (and will definitely be gobbled up quickly!).</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a32675263/pbandj-bars-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the PB&J Bars recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the PB&J Bars recipe. </em></strong></a></p>
  • <p>With a prep time of only 20 minutes, you can whip up this breakfast dish for Mom in no time. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a39355/baked-eggs-spinach-tomato-recipe-clv0313/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Baked Eggs with Spinach and Tomato recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Baked Eggs with Spinach and Tomato recipe. </em></a></strong></p>
  • <p>Your mom will fall in love with this sticky sweet bread drizzled with a salted caramel sauce. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a12431/apple-cinnamon-pull-apart-bread-recipe-wdy0315/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Apple Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Apple Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread recipe.</em></strong></a></p>
  • <p>Candied grapefruit zest gives this classic treat a tangy update. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a39827/grapefruit-buttermilk-doughnuts-candied-zest-recipe-clv0214/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Grapefruit Buttermilk Doughnuts recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Grapefruit Buttermilk Doughnuts recipe. </em></strong></a></p>
  • <p>Wake mom up with a sweet treat that features every's favorite ingredient: chocolate! </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a12057/sour-cream-chocolate-chip-scones-recipe-wdy0413/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Chocolate Chip Scones recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Chocolate Chip Scones recipe. </em></a></strong> </p>
  • <p>Just wait until you see the smile on mom's face when she spots these freshly baked biscuits served with butter and jam. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a39558/quick-n-easy-southern-biscuits-recipe-ghk0714/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Quick and Easy Southern Biscuits recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Quick and Easy Southern Biscuits recipe. </em></strong></a></p>
  • <p>Forget the pre-packaged varieties and go with these fluffy, easy-to-make ricotta pancakes topped with a decadent blackberry-orange syrup.</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a13126/ricotta-pancakes-blackberry-orange-syrup-recipe-wdy0115/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Ricotta Pancakes recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Ricotta Pancakes recipe.</a> </em></strong><br></p>
  • <p>Your mother can easily hold these flavor-loaded scrambled eggs in a jar while lounging in bed. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a57783/cheddar-pepper-avocado-scrambled-eggs-jar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Cheddar, Pepper, and Avocado Eggs in a Jar recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Cheddar, Pepper, and Avocado Eggs in a Jar recipe.</em></a></strong> </p>
  • <p>A nice runny egg paired with cheese and toast is breakfast perfection. Top with some some shallots if you're feeling extra fancy. </p><p><strong><em>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a43252/smoky-red-pepper-crispy-egg-toast/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping</a>. </em></strong></p>
  • <p>A breakfast burrito is easy to make and often a fan favorite. Serve with a side of salsa or some hot sauce so your mom can kick it up a notch. </p><p><strong><em>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24569400/breakfast-burrito-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </em></strong></p>
