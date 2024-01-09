I-10 bridge over Escambia Bay closed to high-profile vehicles

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The I-10 bridge over Escambia Bay is closed to high-profile vehicles until further notice, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

Commercial motor vehicles like semi-trucks and trailers, and box trucks tend to overturn from high winds on the bridge, the Santa Rosa County Public Information Office notes.

All other motorists should use extreme caution on the bridge — “if you can avoid traveling at all, that would be suggested,” a Santa Rosa PIO spokesperson said in an email.

WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch in Effect through 7 AM Tuesday

The following alternative routes are suggested for safety:

Scenic Highway to US 90 to Avalon Blvd. for eastbound

Avalon Blvd. to US 90 to Scenic Highway for westbound

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.