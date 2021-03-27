10 Business Skills You Can Start Mastering This Weekend, On Sale

The key to professional growth is continuous learning, but that can seem impossible if you’re also juggling other responsibilities. Fortunately, there is a wealth of easily accessible online courses out there for you to pick up. Most of these are instructed by folks who are pros at their job.

If you’ve ever wanted to learn new skills but never had the time to do so, here are 10 areas you can purchase. Best of all, they’re all on sale.

1. Project Management

Successful businesses are the way they are thanks to the project managers that make sure everything is running like a well-oiled machine. They get paid handsomely to deliver projects to stakeholders and ensure that waste is minimized. Intrigued? You can learn the tools of the trade with this project management bundle that has everything you need to be an effective PM.

Get The Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle for $25 (Reg. $1999) with code LEARNIT.

2. Business Coaching

Not all entrepreneurs are cut out to actually run an entire business. Some of them need expert help. If you have what it takes to offer your two cents to struggling business owners, this bundle offers tips on how to build your own coaching venture, so you can start offering your services to those who need it. Whether you’re a business coach, marketing coach, lifestyle coach, productivity coach, or happiness coach, the bundle will help you become a more efficient one.

Get The Complete Leadership & Business Coaching Bundle for $20 (Reg. $1200) with code LEARNIT.

3. Accounting

Want to learn how to balance your books beyond the basics taught to you in your intro business classes? This bundle, taught by Robert Steele, an actual CPA, zeroes in on statements, debits, credits, payroll, and more, allowing you to get a deeper understanding of financial accounting. With expert training, you’ll be able to make your business’s financial health in tip-top shape.

Story continues

Get The Ultimate Financial Accounting & CPA Certification Training Bundle for $34.99 (Reg. $1592) with code LEARNIT.

4. Google Analytics

You can’t improve what you don’t measure, so you can’t expect to level up your digital campaigns without knowing how well they perform. This bundle features hours of content on Google Analytics, Data Studio, SEO, and more, which would be of great help in monitoring your site’s growth and traffic better.

Get The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle for $17.50 (Reg. $995) with code LEARNIT.

5. QuickBooks

There’s a reason why QuickBooks is the gold standard in accounting—it has all the bells and whistles to help you stay on top of your business’s financial health. In this bundle, not only will you get your taxes out of the way with the help of the software, but you’ll also learn tips on how to get your books in order.

Get The Complete 2021 QuickBooks Bootcamp Bundle for $15 (Reg. $629) with code LEARNIT.

6. Public Speaking and Business Communication

Public speaking is a necessary evil in business. In case you’re not fond of speaking in front of an audience, this bundle will teach you how to pull it together and do it confidently. It may not get rid of your fear entirely, but it helps you beat stage fright and turn you into a superb business communicator with content on presentation, conflict management, and more.

Get The Complete 2021 Public Speaking & Business Communication Bundle for $20 (Reg. $1791) with code LEARNIT.

7. Digital Copywriting

Online, it’s not only visual content that matters—words still tend to have more weight. This bundle boasts expert copywriting training to help you weave words that warrant audiences to take action. It even includes tips on how to build your own copywriting empire, in case you want to make it a full-blown business.

Get The Premium Digital Copywriting Training Bundle for $12.50 (Reg. $1000) with code LEARNIT.

8. Microsoft Excel

Excel isn’t purely about number crunching and data analysis. It can also make your work life exponentially easier, thanks to its ability to automate some tasks. It can even help you invest in stocks smartly, so you can minimize your losses and snag the best opportunities.

Get The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle for $17 (Reg. $2000) with code LEARNIT.

9. SEO

You can’t expect to get noticed on the internet without putting in the necessary SEO work. Optimize your page to make it SERP-friendly to start ranking on the first page of Google. This bundle was designed to teach you just that.

Get The 2021 Complete Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle for $15 (Reg. $1994) with code LEARNIT.

10. Facebook Ads

Facebook has approximately 2.7 billion active users, and if you want to reach out to as many of them as you can, the Ultimate Facebook Ads & Marketing Bundle has over 50 hours of premium content to help you boost brand engagement, grow your audience, and get better results in campaigns. With courses led by seasoned digital marketers, you’ll learn all sorts of techniques to make the most out of the social media platform, including creating custom audiences, optimizing business pages, building lead generation campaigns, and so much more.

Get The 2021 Ultimate Facebook Ads & Marketing Bundle for $15 (Reg. $1800) with code LEARNIT.

Prices subject to change. Some exclusions apply with code.