10 canned mocktails that are perfect for summer

It's officially that time again: The pools are opening, the grills are getting dusted off, and the sunscreen is getting reapplied (we hope). Summer gatherings are here—the only thing missing is an ice cold drink.

When it comes to stocking your cooler for a BBQ or beach day, you want to make sure you have a variety of options for guests—including zero-proof drinks for anyone ditching booze for whatever reason. And we can do better than juice and soda here, people!

We rounded up a list of 10 popular canned mocktails that offer all the pleasure of a summer-friendly adult beverage, with none of the booze. From alcohol-removed rosé to gut-friendly tonic, there truly is something for everyone.

1. Recess's Zero-Proof Margarita

Recess's zero-proof margarita is made with hemp, adaptogens, and flavors like lime and agave.

I can't be the only one who craves margs as soon as the weather gets warm. Now, I can finally indulge without the headache.

Known for its line of hemp and adaptogen-infused sparkling waters, Recess recently released its first "margarita" mocktail with similar stress-relieving compounds. Ingredients like hemp extract, ginseng powder, and L-theanine are designed to encourage relaxation while still maintaining focus. The "margarita" is brewed with lime and agave, so you can enjoy all the bright and citrusy flavors of the classic cocktail without alcoholic repercussions.

Get an 8-pack of Zero-Proof Margaritas from Recess for $40

2. Surely's Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé

Rosé can still be the drink of the summer, sans alcohol.

Rosé all day takes on a whole new meaning when the booze is removed. These cans aren't just wine copycats; they are wine—with the alcohol content removed. Surely's wine is made from renowned California grapes that are fermented just like traditional vino. Once the wine is dealcoholized, a small addition of fruit juice is added to round out the flavor.

The result? A drink that's perfect for poolside sipping, with notes of bright fruits like guava, kiwi, and strawberry. The cans are delicious when enjoyed chilled, either as-is or in a sangria-style mocktail.

Get a 4-Pack of Surely Sparkling Rosé on Nanobar for $30

3. Mingle Mocktails

In bright cans and fun flavors, Mingle mocktails are a crowd pleaser.

Half the fun of cocktail drinking is exploring a world of tasty flavor combinations. Enter: Mingle, a line of canned mocktails with unique, flavorful options and natural ingredients. Mingle founder, Laura Taylor, started the company after quitting alcohol and realizing she felt left out at social events, sipping boring seltzer water while others enjoyed mixed drinks. She wanted to create an enjoyable alternative for anyone choosing to cut back on drinking.

Mingle's colorful variety pack includes Cucumber Melon Mojito, Cranberry Cosmo, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, and Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa. With options like that, you definitely won't be missing the booze.

Get a 16-Pack of Mingle Mocktails on Amazon for $64

4. De Soi Apéritifs

These health-forward apéritifs are perfect for pre-dinner sipping.

It's hard to keep track of which celebrities don't have their own liquor line these days. But Katy Perry decided to take things in a different direction when she and Morgan McLachlan launched De Soi, a brand of non-alcoholic apéritifs made with natural adaptogens.

Each flavor in the Can Variety Pack—Golden Hour, Champignon Dreams, and Purple Lune—is made from better-for-you ingredients like green tea, maca root, and reishi mushrooms. These drinks are designed to help you relax (thanks to the benefits of things like L-theanine) and enjoy complex flavors without alcohol. Fancy glass and edible flower garnish encouraged.

Get the Can Variety 12-Pack from De Soi for $70

5. Kin Spritz

Kin Euphorics are meant to help you relax without alcohol's negative side effects.

Kin is one of those brands I constantly see on my Instagram feed, with the beautiful branding and flashy Bella Hadid promotions. If you've ever similarly scrolled past one of those ads and considered trying it out, this is your sign to pull the trigger.

We love enjoying Kin Euphorics (named for its blend of relaxing adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics) as a weekday evening mocktail, offering mild relaxation with a kombucha-meets-wine-spritzer complexity. But it's also a great option for anyone looking for an alcohol-adjacent summer drink without booze.

Get an 8-Pack of Kin Spritz from Kin Euphorics for $30

6. Ghia Le Spritz

Picture yourself on the Amalfi Coast this summer with a chilled Ghia Spritz.

There's a special pleasure that comes with indulging in an Aperol or Campari Spritz before dinner (preferably al fresco, and with snacks). But for folks craving that appetite-whetting pleasure without the ABV count, Ghia is here to fill that void.

The company's line of Le Spritz cans are pleasantly bitter, made with botanical extracts and natural nervines—AKA soothing herbs to help you chill out—to echo the European tradition of an apéritif. The pack comes in two varieties: Ghia Soda and Ghia Ginger. The former balances a mild sweetness from the Riesling grape juice and complex bitterness from gentian root and yuzu. The latter is made with the brand's own ginger beer, which provides a pleasantly mild spice.

Get a 12-Pack of Le Spritz from Ghia for $54

7. Mocktail Club

Take an international trip with Mocktail Club's line of travel-inspired drinks.

Havana Twist, Manhattan Berry, Capri Spritz, and Bombay Fire—Mocktail Club's flavors are designed to take you on a gustatory getaway from your backyard.

Founder Pauline Idogho created Mocktail Club to help mindful drinkers like herself have unique and fulfilling alternatives when they decide to skip out on alcohol. That's why each drink is infused with unique global spices designed to take you on an adventure. Plus, they're made with prebiotics and antioxidants, so you can feel extra good about taking every sip.

Get a 4-Pack of Mocktail Club Havana Twist on Amazon for $26

8. Lyre's Non-Alcoholic Cans

Gin and tonic lovers: This one's for you.

Known for more than just ready-to-drink mocktails, Lyre's fulfills all zero-proof desires—from Champagne to Amaretto to Absinthe. But the brand's pre-mixed cans are especially perfect for tossing in the cooler at a summer gathering.

The Classic Premix Pack has something for everyone: a mock Gin and Tonic made with juniper and citrus flavors, the Classico wine-spritzer-like drink with hints of green apple and peaches, and the Amalfi Spritz with a bittersweet orange, rhubarb, and elderflower combination.

Get Lyre's Classic Premix 12-Pack on Amazon for $45

9. Dry Botanical Bubbly

With distinct flavors and a less-sweet taste, Dry Botanical Bubbly drinks are great for mixing and enjoying straight-up.

Tend to opt for less-sweet drinks when sipping? Dry Botanical Bubbly offers a line of flavored, botanical beverages with minimal sugar and just a few ingredients. And with nine flavors ranging from cucumber to lavender to vanilla bean, there's an option for everyone.

These cans are also great for experimenting with mocktail recipes; they work well as a mildly sweet base that's optimal for mixing with juice, syrup, shrubs—or any of the other flavored mocktails on this list.

Get a 12-pack of Dry Non-Alcoholic Botanical Bubbly on Amazon for $29

10. Olipop tonic

It seems like everyone is trying to prioritize gut health lately. From eating fermented foods to drinking plenty of water, there are a lot of steps you can take to alleviate GI symptoms and maintain a healthier gut. Another way to heal your gut? Cut back on alcohol.

Olipop takes this move a step further, with its line of canned soda that claims to support digestive health. (Okay, this one might not be a mocktail, but who doesn't love a good cold soda on a hot day?)

Each can—with flavors ranging from Vintage Cola to Orange Squeeze—includes 9g of fiber from plant-based botanicals like cassava root, Jerusalem artichoke, and nopal cactus. The result is a refreshingly sweet drink that you wouldn't expect to contain healthy vitamins and minerals.

Get the Old School Classics 12-Pack from Olipop for $36

