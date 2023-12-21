10 Cape Coral city government employees make over $178,000. Who is the highest paid?

Newly appointed City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn is Cape Coral city's highest-paid official in 2023.

Four police officers, the head fire official, and others join him on the list of those making more than $175,000. One woman made the top 10 list.

The News-Press filed a public record request for information from December on the salaries of the highest-paid employees this year.

Ilczyszyn was paid nearly $300,000 this year, nearly $100,000 more than the assistant city manager, and his salary as interim city manager was $220,000.

He has been the city's acting interim city manager since February after the firing of the previous city manager, Rob Hernandez, who because of his severance and what the city already paid him, landed as the 4th highest-paid city employee.

The city manager oversees more than 1,800 regular and contract employees, a budget of over $1 billion, and a city of 216,992 population.

As of Dec 6, ZipRecruiter.com says the average annual pay for the "Average" jobs category in Cape Coral is $58,961 a year.

10 highest paid Cape Coral city employees' salaries

Here are the top 10 highest-paid Cape Coral city employees' annual salaries and total compensation as of Dec. 11, 2023.

Total compensation includes the base salary the employee receives plus other money and benefits, such as paid time off and health insurance.

City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn; Annual salary: $285,000.04; Total compensation: $296,210.38. Assistant City Manager Connie Barron; Annual salary: $193,564.80; Total compensation: $201,900.20. Police Capt. Brand Chenault; Annual salary: $161,345.60; Total compensation: $199,053.03. Former City Manager Rob Hernandez; Annual salary: $259,129.60; Total compensation: $190,617.94. Fire Chief Ryan Lamb; Annual salary: $184,579.20; Total compensation: $188,731.74. Police Chief Anthony Sizemore; Annual salary: $186,534.40; Total compensation: $188,517.63. Police Lt. Paul Kaye; Annual salary: $136,926.40; Total compensation: $187,680.44. Financial Services Director Mark Mason; Annual salary: $180,897.60; Total compensation: $181,949.54. Police Capt. Allan Kolak; Annual salary: $155,500.80; Total compensation: $179,228.93. Utilities Director Jeff Pearson; Annual salary: $183,289.60; Total compensation: $178,009.02.

Who is Michael Ilczyszyn?

Michael Ilczyszyn

Ilczyszyn is a Mariner High School graduate, who graduated magna cum laude with a degree in environmental studies and a master’s degree in public administration from Florida Gulf Coast University. He served in the Navy on the USS Yorktown.

The city hired Ilczyszyn as a water plant operator trainee in 2002, and he moved through the public works department until becoming assistant city manager in 2015.

In 2018, Ilczyszyn was demoted to a position within the public works department after the city investigated an affair he had with another city employee.

However, he would go on to become the public works director for the city in 2022.

More Cape Coral news Former Cape Coral Councilwoman Patty Cummings pleads not guilty to charges in election fraud

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Here's what Cape Coral highest paid city employees make: Salaries