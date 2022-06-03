10 cars broken into in Wilmington, police charge four

Four people were arrested Friday, June 3, 2022, after officers discovered 10 vehicles had been broken into and one vehicle had been reported stolen.

Wilmington police found 10 cars broken into early Friday morning.

Three adults and one minor have been arrested and charged in connection to the vehicle break-ins.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, the three suspects were stopped by officers around 4 a.m. near the 4300 block of Spirea Drive in Wilmington after their car was observed for speeding.

In the car, officers found several debit cards and a firearm. In the area, officers discovered 10 vehicles had been broken into, and one vehicle had been reported stolen.

After a search of the vehicle, the release said, one male suspect fled on foot but was apprehended shortly after by officers.

Arianna McKoy, 20, of Fayetteville; Demetris McNeill, 18, of Fayetteville; and Jade Wallace, 18, were arrested and each will face nine counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny and carrying a concealed weapon.

A 17-year-old was also arrested, the release said, and faces the same charges and a possession of a firearm by a minor, according to the police department.

The minor is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center, and the three adults are being held under a $25,000 secured bond at the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

Jamey Cross is the public safety reporter at the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

