The 10 cars owners ditch after less than a year more than any other, according to data

Matthew DeBord/BI

Whether it's circumstance, preference, or just wanting to have a shiny new car every year, sometimes owners sell back cars after only a short term of ownership.

The website iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the 10 cars given up and resold as "used" most within the first year of ownership

A Mercedes-Benz tops the list, which also includes three BMWs, two Land Rovers, two Nissans, a Mini, and a Jaguar.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the top ten cars most commonly resold as "used" within the first year of ownership.

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 46 million new car sales from the 2014 to 2017 model years that were sold between July 2013 and December 2018.

Eight out of ten on the list are German and British luxury cars. The other two are Nissans. The list tops off with the Mercedes-Benz C-Class: 12.4% are resold used within the first year. This is 3.7 times more than the average for all vehicles. On average, 3.4% of new vehicles are resold within the first year of ownership.

The list also includes a BMW, two Land Rovers, a Mini, two BMWs, two Nissans, and a Jaguar.

Read more: 17 discontinued car brand logos you completely forgot about and will likely never see on the road again

The firm excluded vehicles with less than 1,000 miles on the odometer from the study. This was done to keep the study from being skewed by "car punching", which is when automakers offer incentives to dealers to buy new cars to use as loaners and then resell them when they're still under a year old.

Check out the list of the most commonly resold cars within the first year of ownership:

10. Nissan Versa

Nissan Versa More

Courtesy Nissan

The sedan and hatchback version of the Nissan Versa both made the list.

The data says 8.7% of Nissan Versas were resold as "used" within the first year.

9. Jaguar XF

Jaguar XF S More

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

"Jaguar is notorious for having high operating costs, which may cause new car owners to give up their cars soon after purchase," iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly said in a prepared statement.

"However, the automaker has fought to improve that perception by recently decreasing prices and adding free scheduled maintenance for new cars."

The data says 8.8% of Jaguar XFs were resold.

8. Nissan Versa Note

2018 Nissan Versa Note More

Nissan

The second Nissan Versa on the list is the hatchback Note version. The data says 9% of the Notes were resold.

7. BMW X3

BMW X3 More

BMW

"Despite the popularity of the [BMW X3 and X1], they generally have below-average reliability ratings from Consumer Reports, which could contribute to why owners get rid of them so quickly," Ly said.