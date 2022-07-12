hapabapa / iStock.com

The Fourth of July has come and gone, and as the summer unfolds, it's a great opportunity to snag some cheap school supplies at Target. Although you might expect the best deals to happen closer to the actual start date of school, you can find many of the school supply staples you need at terrific everyday prices in July -- as well as some on sale.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25

"One thing I learned is that if you're not in a hurry, and you shop weekly, wait a week before buying something well-stocked. On-sale items change every week, and that thing that's not on sale this week might very well be on sale next week. Last one? Grab it if you must have it," said Lisa Lawmaster Hess, retired educator and author.

From notebooks to kids' clothing, here are 10 cheap school supplies to buy at Target in July.

Shutterstock.com

Notebooks

Consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews recommended picking up notebooks at Target, especially its up & up brand of one-subject notebooks.

"Those normally run anywhere from 75 cents to $1.50, which means you can stock up for all your subjects for less," she said. "The regular prices are enticing enough, but there's a chance we'll see a sale on them as back-to-school season kicks in towards the end of the month."

Hero Images / Getty Images/Hero Images

Binders

"Particularly, the 1-inch binders are a great purchase because they're only 99 cents at Target," said Ramhold.

Right now, an Avery 1-inch Round Ring Binder with a 175-sheet capacity is on sale for 99 cents -- 55% off of the regular price of $2.19. However, to get that price, you'll need to purchase it online and either have it shipped or use Target's pickup service.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More

Kodamatobi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Loose-Leaf Paper

"Currently Target's weekly ad is advertising a 175-sheet pack of paper for only 99 cents, which is the product's regular price," said Ramhold. You can get wide-ruled or college-ruled for that price, but you'll have to make your purchase online.

Story continues

miljko / Getty Images

Writing Utensils

"Watch for sales at Target, and you can get different writing utensils for less than $1," said Ramhold. "Currently Target has a sale on a 10-count pack of Bic ballpoint pens for just 99 cents, though they're regularly $1.89. If you can't snag them on sale this week, wait for them to go on sale again, as they almost assuredly will. You can also get an eight-count package of up & up No. 2 pencils for just 50 cents."

spaxiax / istockphoto.com

Folders

"Stick with the up & up brand and you'll pay less for folders in general," said Ramhold. "Target's brand is normally 59 cents each, but currently, they're going for 50 cents each."

Romrodphoto / Shutterstock.com

Select Crayola Products

"Target currently has a sale on Crayola products with a 24-count box of crayons priced at 50 cents and a 12-count box of colored pencils for 99 cents," Ramhold said.

Alice Anderson, mom and founder of How She Golfs, stocks up on the 24-count box of crayons for her son when Target has sale. She also had this tip: "In addition to having cheap prices, you can find deals where if you spend a certain amount of money, you can use a $5 off coupon or get a Target gift card!"

OnlyZoia / Shutterstock.com

Elmer's Glue Sticks

"Shop for these on sale if you can, as you'll get a two-pack for 55 cents and normally they're priced at $1.39," said Ramhold. "If you miss out on the current sale, watch for it to come back -- back-to-school season is just starting."

Fiskars

Fiskars Kids' Scissors

"Always check Target's website before stepping into one of their stores -- they usually have online-only deals," said Katie Lyon, co-founder of Allegiance Flag Supply.

Lyon pointed out that both blunt tip and pointed scissors for kids are on sale for $1.49 each, instead of $1.99, if you purchase online.

studiocasper / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Calendars

"Target offers the best deals regarding wall calendars, planners and desktop calendars," said Elizabeth Hicks, co-founder of Parenting Nerd. "Spiral-bound planners are as cheap as $7.99, but you should be sure to pay attention to the description."

She added, "For people looking for traditional calendar setups, both wall and desktop versions start around $6. Personality-driven designs and colorful options cost more but not enough to trouble the back-to-school budget."

Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Kids' Clothing

"Kids shoes, tops and dresses are buy two, get one free," said Jennifer Darnell, mom and owner of Life on Lavender Lane. "If you live in a state that tends to be hot until November, grabbing the short-sleeve clothing is a must before August."

More From GOBankingRates

Disclaimer: Images are for representational purposes only. Prices may vary based on location.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cheap School Supplies To Buy at Target in July