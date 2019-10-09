10 Cheapest New Cars for 2020

Car buyers limited by a tight budget live in a reality shared by many, and the anxiety of those constraints expands infinitely if you’re doing your shopping on used-car sites like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. Lucky for you, buying a new car under $18,000 doesn’t have to mean meeting a stranger in the parking lot of a Target with an envelope of cash. Will you finish first in the race to the next stoplight in any of these options? It’s unlikely. Thankfully for 2020, even the least-expensive cars can be had with a backup camera--required on all new vehicles since 2018--and they come with Bluetooth capability, touchscreen infotainment controls, and, if you’re cool enough, an optional manual transmission to fan some enjoyment back into those tight pockets. If these options fit your budget but won’t fit the rest of the family, check out our list of the cheapest compact SUVs, which is determined by a combination of base price, fuel, and insurance expenses for the first three years of ownership. Here is a list of the least-expensive cars for sale right now in the U.S., sorted by highest to lowest base price.