There's a lot to be said for small-town living: Less traffic, a strong sense of community and a slower pace of life. Then, of course, there's the cost of living, which is typically more affordable in small towns than in expensive big cities. To get a better sense of what inexpensive small-town living really has to offer, we compiled a list of the 10 cheapest places to live in America with populations under 50,000. We based our rankings on the Council for Community and Economic Research's calculations of living expenses in 269 urban areas. Its Cost of Living Index tracks prices for housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services (such as going to a movie theater or hair salon.) Before you pack up and relocate to one of the 10 cheapest small towns in America, weigh the pros and cons. A low cost of living is attractive, but the allure lessens if jobs are scarce, paychecks are small or the area lacks things to do. Plan an extended visit to ensure the small town fits your lifestyle. ### SEE ALSO: 20 Small Towns Where Millionaires Live





There's a lot to be said for small-town living: Less traffic, a strong sense of community and a slower pace of life. Then, of course, there's the cost of living, which is typically more affordable in small towns than in expensive big cities.

To get a better sense of what inexpensive small-town living really has to offer, we compiled a list of the 10 cheapest places to live in America with populations under 50,000. We based our rankings on the Council for Community and Economic Research's calculations of living expenses in 269 urban areas. Its Cost of Living Index tracks prices for housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services (such as going to a movie theater or hair salon.)

Before you pack up and relocate to one of the 10 cheapest small towns in America, weigh the pros and cons. A low cost of living is attractive, but the allure lessens if jobs are scarce, paychecks are small or the area lacks things to do. Plan an extended visit to ensure the small town fits your lifestyle.

SEE ALSO: 20 Small Towns Where Millionaires Live

10. Cedar City, Utah





Cost of Living: 14.8% below U.S. average

Population: 31,223

Median Household Income: $40,582 (U.S.: $55,322)

Median Home Value: $180,100 (U.S.: $184,700)

Unemployment Rate: 3.7% (U.S.: 4.1%)

For a cheap small town, Cedar City sure serves up a lot if big-city activities. It's home to the Utah Shakespeare Festival, the Utah Summer Games and the Neil Simon Theatre Festival, among other events. But, like much of the Beehive State, Cedar City's greatest selling point is access to incomparable natural wonders. Thanks to its position on Interstate 15 in the southwest corner of the state, Cedar City is a tourist hub for Bryce Canyon National Park, Zion National Park and Grand Canyon National Park.

It's hardly cut off from the outside world, though. The Las Vegas Strip is under three hours away by car to the south, while Salt Lake City, the state capital, is less than a four-hour drive north. Residents of Cedar City pay less than the national average for everything from housing to health care to movie tickets, according to data from the Cost of Living Index. They also benefit from a low unemployment rate.

SEE ALSO: All 50 States Ranked for Taxes

9. Salina, Kan.





Cost of Living: 15.0% below U.S. average

Population: 47,336

Median Household Income: $45,896

Median Home Value: $117,900

Unemployment Rate: 3.2%

The small town of Salina sits at the intersection of Interstates 70 and 135, about 80 miles north of Wichita and 160 miles west of Kansas City. Manufacturing and health care are among the town's most important industries. Major employers include Schwan's Company, the maker of Tony's frozen pizza; Great Plains Manufacturing, which serves the agricultural industry; and the Salina Regional Health Center. Salina is also home to several institutions of higher education, including the University of Kansas School of Medicine Salina Campus and Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus.

It's an economic mix that's producing both low unemployment and low living costs. Housing expenses are about 29% below the national average, according to the Cost of Living Index. Groceries are cheaper too. A half-gallon of milk costs about 24% less than the national average. A dozen eggs will run you about 40% less.

SEE ALSO: 13 States That Tax Social Security Benefits

8. Pittsburg, Kan.





Cost of Living: 15.6% below U.S. average

Population: 20,366

Median Household Income: $33,159

Median Home Value: $84,300

Unemployment Rate: 4.3%

Pittsburg is about a two-hour drive due south from Kansas City on Route 69. When you get there, you'll find a small town where you can live for nearly 16% less than the average American. Once upon a time, the town was known for its abundance of coal and the Southern and Eastern European immigrants who worked the mines. Today, the area relies more heavily on higher education, thanks to the presence of Pittsburg State University. Famous alumni of Pittsburg's local university include actor Gary Busey and Brian Moorman, retired two-time Pro Bowl punter for the NFL's Buffalo Bills.

Although median incomes are about $20,000 below the national average, median home prices are a whopping $100,000 cheaper. That helps make housing costs almost 45% less expensive than what the average American pays. Other things are cheap, as well. A movie ticket, for example, runs less than $6 in Pittsburg, whereas the average American has to shell out more than $10.