The £10 Christmas bonus that hasn't risen in 51 years

Shona McMahon qualifies for the £10 Christmas bonus on her disability benefits

Shona McMahon lives with degenerative disc disease in her back, neck and spine, as well as liver disease and other health concerns.

As a result, the 49-year-old former office manager receives Adult Disability Payment and Personal Independent Payment (PIP).

This means she qualifies for the £10 Christmas bonus, a one-off tax free payment paid into the bank accounts of millions of people in the UK in December, to help cover the cost of the festive period.

The scheme was introduced by the UK government in 1972 and has been awarded ever since to those who claim certain benefits.

After realising that it had not increased in half a century, Ms McMahon decided to start a petition, which has since attracted more than 5,500 signatures.

She said: "The fact that it has been £10 for 51 years, since 1972, is pretty ridiculous, and it has not gone up.

"In 1972, you could buy a whole load of stuff. I think half a dozen eggs were about 22p then.

"On the petition, of the comments that are coming through, 'it is an insult' is the biggest one".

The bonus would be worth about £163 today if it had risen in line with inflation.

The scheme rose temporarily after the financial crash of 2008, when the UK government increased the amount to £70.

Shona McMahon says she will spend Christmas at home with her dog Hedgie

Ms McMahon, who lives in Clydebank, is not the only person calling for a change to the £10 payment.

Chris Birt, of anti-poverty charity the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: "The social security system is completely inadequate and is causing deep hardship and destitution in our country at the moment.

"That is the fundamental issue which needs to be fixed.

"As to the £10 bonus payment, if that is supposed to bring a bit of joy into a household that is struggling, it needs to be higher than that.

"Frankly, I would rather that families were able to have a decent income all through the year so that when they get to Christmas, it was a celebration."

Ms McMahon says the boxes under her Christmas tree are empty

For millions of people across the UK, this year has become much more of a financial strain.

The cost of living crisis has upped the amount people are paying for food, energy and services, with Christmas adding to the pressures of many households.

"I won't have anything extra over Christmas" says Ms McMahon.

Most of the presents under her Christmas tree are just boxes just wrapped up for show, she says.

"I have told the kids that they will have to wait until next year, that's just the way it is."

A spokesperson for the DWP said: "We will be paying many people their benefits earlier over Christmas and continuing the £10 bonus at a time when budgets are often stretched.

"We know some families are struggling, which is why we are providing support worth around £3,700 per household on average, including raising benefits by over 10% this year."