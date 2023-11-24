10 Christmas tree farms around Rochester. Plus, which trees are offered at each farm

Looking for the perfect Christmas tree? During the holiday season, many families wish to cut their own trees at Rochester-area tree farms.

Each year, roughly 25 million real Christmas trees are sold across the United States — with nearly a third of those coming from choose-and-cut farms, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

The association noted that supplies are tight and some cut-your-own farms do sell out of available trees well before Christmas. They advised those who want farm-grown trees to shop early in the season.

Here are 10 Rochester-area Christmas tree farms and what they offer this holiday season:

Stokoe Farms

The top of a Fraser fir tree in the field at Stokoe Farms.

Take a wagon ride out to a field filled with Christmas trees at Stokoe Farms, 656 South Road, Scottsville, to choose and cut your tree.

The family can also watch a life nativity scene, an animated chicken show where the Hillbilly Hens sing holiday tunes. The farm's straw fort and slide will be open. Santa will also be at the farm on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and the first weekend of December.

The operation will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays on Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 9-10.

Trees varieties include: Frasier Fir, Douglas, Fir and Concolor Fir

For more go to stokoefarms.com or call (585) 889-0770

Morgan Hill Tree Farm

The family-owned Morgan Hill Tree Farm, 299 Morgan Road, Scottsville, is always a family favorite. Free drilling and baling of each tree is included. Candy canes are given to children.

The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends between through Dec. 17, also on Black Friday, Nov. 24

Trees varieties include: Douglas Fir, Concolor Fir, Frasier Fir and Blue Spruce

For more, go to morganhilltreefarm.com or call (585) 889-4998

Wilbert's Christmas Tree Farm

This family owned farm, 1325 Salt Road in Penfield, has sold Christmas trees for more than four decades.

The farm is open daily through Christmas Eve. Hours vary though. It's open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24.) and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 23.

Families can visit Santa at the farm, take a ride in his sleigh or visit the live nativity scene.

Trees varieties include: Concolor fir, white spruce, Norway spruce, Scotch pine, Austrian pine, Fraser fir, Douglas fir and Colorado blue spruce

For more go to wilberts.com/christmas-trees or call (585) 872-1287

Woody Acres

The family-owned farm at 1530 Harris Road in Penfield will be open from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays through Dec 15 and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends through Dec. 17, and on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

Trees varieties include: Fraser, Douglas, concolor, Korean, Canaan, Nordman and Turkish firs; Meyer, blue and Norway spruces

The farm has a gift shop and gives families a children's book with the purchase of a family Christmas tree.

For more go to woodyacresfarm.com/ or (585) 872-2759

Bauman's Farm Market

Cut your tree in a field across from the market at 1340 Five Mile Line Road in Penfield.

Starting on Black Friday, you can cut your own tree from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. The final day to cut down a tree is Christmas Eve.

Free hot cider, hot chocolate or coffee in the market. Poinsettias grown at the farm are also on sale at the market.

Tree varieties include: Norway, white and blue spruce, Douglas and balsam fir and a limited supply of Fraser fir.

For more, go to baumansfarmmarket.com or call (585) 671-2820

Cobble Creek Farm

A row of beautiful and vibrantly green christmas trees with the sun beating down on them on a cold winter evening.

Take a wagon ride to out to the Christmas tree field at Cobble Creek Farm, at 5161 Ridge Road in Parma when it opens for the season in mid-November.

The farm is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 17.

Tree varieties include: Douglas, concolor, Fraser, King Boris, Turkish , grand and Trojan firs.

For more, go to cobblecreekfarm.net or (585) 352-8484.

Windy Meadow Tree Farm

The family-owned farm is located at 1215 West Sweden Road in Sweden.

The farm opens for the season on Black Friday. It is open for u-cut from noon to 4 p.m. on Fridays Dec. 1 and 8, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturdays (Dec. 2 and Dec. 9) and Sundays (Dec 3 and Dec. 10.)

Wreaths, swags and centerpieces - also tree stands and hangers - will be sold in in the farm's gift shop.

Tree varieties include: Scotch and White pines, Douglas, concolor, balsam, Turkish and Fraser firs and white spruce.

For more, go to windymeadowtreefarm.com or call (585) 637-2773.

Freckleton's Tree Farm

For years, generations of families have headed to Freckleton's tree farm at 1651 Harris Road in Penfield to cut down the family Christmas tree.

Owner Jon Freckleton, a retired engineer and professor, and his helpers are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas.

There's a log cabin tree house on site that doubles as Santa's workshop. There, children can receive a free holiday ornament.

Tree varieties include: Canaan, Korean, Turkish, concolor and balsam firs, White, Norway and Colorado blue spruces and white pines.

For more, call (585) 729-6635.

Keymel's Christmas Trees

Take a wagon ride to the field of Keymel's alpaca farm at 4836 Walworth-Ontario Road in Walworth, Wayne County, to pick your Christmas tree from the field.

U-Cut will open for the season on Black Friday, Nov. 24, and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends through Sunday, Dec. 24. The farm also offers u-cut by appointment on weekdays.

Visit the alpacas at the farm and stop by the barn for alpaca products (hats, gloves and socks) as well as handcrafted gifts and ornaments.

Tree varieties: Fraser Fir.

For more, contact (315) 524-9205.

Alexander's Christmas Tree Farm

The family owned tree farm, located at 2269 Trimble Road in Ontario, Wayne County, will be open from 9 a.m. to dusk on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting Black Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 3.

Tree varieties include: Fraser fir, concolor fir, Norway Spruce.

For more information, go to alexanderstrees.com or call (315) 524-9083.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Christmas tree farms around Rochester NY: Where to cut your own