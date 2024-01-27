10 circus animals rescued from truck fire in central Indiana
Part of a circus spilled out onto the highway in Indiana early Saturday morning after a trailer carrying animals caught on fire.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
"Horns Down" remains a sensitive spot for Texas.
The fan-made racing game Bloodborne Kart was set to be released on January 31, but Lilith Walther, the developer behind the project, says the team will have to make some changes after hearing from Sony. It'll lose the Bloodborne branding, among other things.
The Erae II takes the customizable MPE playing surface of the original and adds a more robust interface and tons of connectivity options.
This week: 🍎🚘. 🚘🤑 and 🍎📲.
Score it in 19 styles and wear it as a dress, jacket or cardigan!
Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise are also not immune to the effects of deepfake technology.
One post, which was shared by a verified user on the platform, was live for about 17 hours and viewed more than 45 million times before it was removed.
The legendary singer and actor is set to return to "Saturday Night Live" as the musical guest on Jan. 27.
Learn how bonuses are taxed and how you can manage your supplemental wages to reduce your tax liability.
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
Wondering about metal credit cards? Here’s how they work, their benefits and drawbacks, and who they’re right for.
Software instability may prevent the camera image from showing images while the Teslas are in reverse. NHTSA says that can increase the risk of a crash.
The formula is packed with antioxidants that aim to hydrate, smooth and firm your skin.
An aerial adventure title called Ultrawings 2 has hit PlayStation VR2 earlier than just about anyone expected, including the game's developers.
On Friday, Microsoft revealed that it had been the victim of a hack carried out by Russian government spies. In a new blog post, Microsoft said that “the same actor has been targeting other organizations and, as part of our usual notification processes, we have begun notifying these targeted organizations.” At this point, it’s unclear how many organizations the Russian-backed hackers targeted.
Cruise, the GM self-driving subsidiary, said Thursday that federal prosecutors and securities regulators have opened investigations into the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The probes by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which were revealed as part of an internal report conducted by law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and released Thursday, join numerous other investigations at nearly every level of government, including the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the California Public Utilities Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The October 2 incident — and the decisions by Cruise leadership in the days following — has put the company's future at risk, forcing GM to slash costs and take greater control of the troubled company.
Adrian Griffin was fired less than a year into his role as the Bucks' head coach
New York City has officially become the first city in the US to designate social media as a “public health hazard.”
Get laundry done faster and limit a major fire risk by tackling built-up lint and debris.