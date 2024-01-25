10 cities you can fly to from Columbus for under $200 round trip in February, March

Plans to travel more this year?

You might be able to get a deal by booking within the next month.

A Delta Airlines plane takes off form John Glenn Columbus International Airport in August 2022.

Data from Hopper, a travel website that tracks airfares, shows February is a great time to travel.

Flights in February average $276, 8% cheaper than last year, according to Hopper. By May, that average will reach $302.

Is February the cheapest time to fly?

According to Hopper, January and February are traditionally some of the cheapest times to fly. Much of January has already passed, but cheap flight opportunities remain for February.

Peak season for airlines is summer, so expect prices to continue to rise.

Average airfare forecast by month:

December: $285

January: $253

February: $276

March: $296

April: $294

May: $302

Cheapest destinations from Columbus in February and March

According to Expedia, here are the cheapest upcoming destinations from Columbus:

Orlando: $68 round trip (Frontier)

Fort Lauderdale: $75 round trip (Spirit)

Las Vegas: $79 round trip (Spirit)

Tampa: $85 round trip (Spirit)

Las Angeles: $97 round trip (Spirit)

Denver: $110 round trip (Frontier)

Phoenix: $141 round trip (Frontier)

La Guardia: $157 round trip (United Airlines)

Newark: $158 round trip (Spirit)

New York: $169 round trip (American Airlines)

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Fly for $200 or less RT from Columbus to these cities in February, March