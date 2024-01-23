10 cities to fly to from Louisville for less than $200

Are you looking to use up your time off early this year?

If so, consider packing up your suitcase and hitting the road, as flights for varying locations are more affordable during February.

According to Singles Travel International, a website focused on offering singles unique travel experiences across the world, the weather may be cold during February, yet it’s the perfect time to plan a vacation and cross some fun items off your bucket list.

When are the cheapest months to fly?

Some advantages of planning a winter vacation include affordability and availability. According to the Singles Travel International website, travel sales during February tend to be slow, with cheap deals available for flights, lodging, tours, and more. There is also more availability for group tours, flight availability, etc.

Flights tend to be more expensive around the holidays and during the summer months.

Where is the cheapest place to fly from Louisville?

According to Kayak, a travel search engine machine, the cheapest places to travel from Louisville currently include varying Florida locations such as Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers.

10 cities to fly to from Louisville for $200 or less

Kayak said these roundtrip flights from Louisville are cheap during February:

Spirit: Fort Lauderdale ($52+)

Spirit: Orlando ($79+)

Breeze Airways: Tampa ($96+)

Breeze Airways: Fort Myers ($101+)

Breeze Airways: New Orleans ($134+)

Southwest, WestJet, Air France: Atlanta ($138+)

American, Alaska, Finnair: Dallas ($144+)

American: Charlotte ($145+)

American, Alaska, Qatar: Philadelphia ($146+)

Spirit, United, Delta, American: New York ($150+)

