10 Cities Where Home Prices Have Skyrocketed the Most Over the Past 10 Years

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Although the real estate market is finally cooling down, home prices around the country are still significantly higher than they were a decade ago. But some cities have seen higher rates of home price increases than others.

Point2 analyzed the median home prices in 187 U.S. metro areas in 2011 and 2021, and identified the cities where prices have skyrocketed the most. Here are the 10 cities with the largest price increases over the past decade.

Rauluminate / Getty Images
10. Port St. Lucie, Florida

  • Median home price in 2011: $108,200

  • Median home price in 2021: $332,000

  • Percent increase: 206.8%

lucky-photographer / Getty Images
9. Las Vegas

  • Median home price in 2011: $124,700

  • Median home price in 2021: $397,000

  • Percent increase: 218.3%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
8. Atlanta

  • Median home price in 2011: $98,600

  • Median home price in 2021: $317,200

  • Percent increase: 221.7%

Nelson Sirlin / Shutterstock.com
7. Punta Gorda, Florida

  • Median home price in 2011: $97,500

  • Median home price in 2021: $315,000

  • Percent increase: 223.1%

4kodiak / Getty Images
6. Reno, Nevada

  • Median home price in 2011: $158,000

  • Median home price in 2021: $531,800

  • Percent increase: 236.6%

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
5. Cape Coral, Florida

  • Median home price in 2011: $102,900

  • Median home price in 2021: $360,000

  • Percent increase: 249.9%

LordRunar / Getty Images/iStockphoto
4. Phoenix

  • Median home price in 2011: $115,500

  • Median home price in 2021: $415,400

  • Percent increase: 259.7%

ablokhin / Getty Images
3. Naples, Florida

  • Median home price in 2011: $175,000

  • Median home price in 2021: $645,000

  • Percent increase: 268.6%

knowlesgallery / Getty Images/iStockphoto
2. Boise, Idaho

  • Median home price in 2011: $115,400

  • Median home price in 2021: $468,600

  • Percent increase: 306.1%

Shutterstock.com
1. Detroit

  • Median home price in 2011: $53,800

  • Median home price in 2021: $245,700

  • Percent increase: 356.7%

All data is sourced from Point2.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where Home Prices Have Skyrocketed the Most Over the Past 10 Years

