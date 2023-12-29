10 civilians trapped after Russian missiles reduce a warehouse to rubble in Kyiv’s Podilskyi area

Consequences of the attack on Kyiv

Following Russia’s massive missile attack on Ukraine, a warehouse caught fire in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, where 10 people are trapped under the rubble, the city military administration reported on Dec. 29.

Earlier reports indicated that a warehouse in the Podilskyi district caught fire spreading over an area of approximately 3,000 square meters.

Read also: 4 dead, many injured, shopping mall targeted in Dnipro in one of Russia’s largest civilian attacks

Four people have been freed from the rubble of a warehouse in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier.

A residential building was damaged and a fire broke out on the grounds of garages, a business center, and warehouses in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, with six people reported injured.

Many victims were reported in the Podilskyi district of the city. One casualty was reported in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Read also: There are dead and injured in Dnipro as Ukraine comes under massive Russian attack – Dnipro mayor

In other reports, at least three civilians could be trapped under an apartment building in Odesa.

Russia attacked Ukraine with almost every missile and attack drone in its arsenal overnight on Dec. 29, targeting cities in every region of the country.

At least 17 people have been killed and 85 injured in Russia’s largest coordinated missile and drone attack on Ukraine of the war.

Ukraine managed to destroy 114 of the 158 missiles that Russia criminally launched at Ukrainian cities far from the frontlines.



Read also: Dead & injured in Lviv – 1,000+ km from the front – as Russia attacks sleeping civilians and schools

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine