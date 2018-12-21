Click through to see a list of 15 jobs on the chopping block, and consider jumping into one of the fastest-growing occupations instead.

However, while they’re not quite extinct yet, there are certain industries that are headed for the endangered list . Figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that postal clerks, computer operators and other occupations whose work is being outsourced or taken over by technology will have far fewer jobs by 2026.

The nation’s unemployment rate, which remained at a low 4.1 percent between October 2017 and March 2018, dipped even lower in recent months and is hovering at 3.9 percent as of July 2018. The future continues to look bright for those working as wind turbine technicians, physical therapists and nurse practitioners, as the renewable energy sector expands and more aging Americans need help with maintaining their health.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Is Your Career at Risk? 15 Jobs That May Soon Be Facing Extinction

Parking Enforcement Workers

These workers generally keep to an assigned public parking lot or a radius of city streets, looking for parking violators and illegally parked vehicles to issue tickets. In Los Angeles alone, parking enforcement workers issue approximately 2.5 million citations every year. They sometimes patrol on foot but oftentimes are assigned a vehicle for use.

Expected Job Loss by 2026: 3,300

New technology makes it easier than ever to pay for parking. Some pilot projects are employing smart meters that allow drivers to check how much time is left on a meter from anywhere using a smartphone, and authorize mobile payments to add additional minutes. Some prognosticators also believe parking enforcement workers will be able to detect procrastinating parkers and issue tickets electronically — meaning that fewer meter readers might be needed.

Photo Processors

These folks develop and process photos from film or digital media. If they’re well-versed, photo processors might edit negatives and prints as well.

Expected Job Loss by 2026: 4,900

In 2017, Manny Almeida, president of Fujifilm’s imaging division in North America, told Time that camera film sales logged only 2 percent of the market’s 2003 peak of 960 million rolls. Numbers like that could be a sign you’re at a dead-end job. Although film sales are making somewhat of a comeback, that resurgence is being driven largely by professional photographers.

What’s more, even digital camera sales are on the decline, since a growing number of everyday shutterbugs are satisfied with smartphone shots, leaving less work for those who develop and process photos.

Prepress Technicians and Workers

When a designer or client submits text and images, a prepress technician takes over. He is in charge of formatting and proofing the work so that the finished pages can be printed. The job includes digital and photo typesetting, and sometimes involves producing printing plates.

Expected Job Loss by 2026: 6,900

Desktop publishing and digital printing software has increasingly allowed writers and editors to take over former prepress duties on their own. And, plummeting print circulations for newspapers and magazines are likely reducing the ranks of prepress workers.

Metal and Plastic Workers

This is a broad group and includes all sorts of workers who help produce metals and plastics. These workers set up, operate and maintain machines that drill and bore, mill and plane, and forge. This group also includes pourers and casters of metal.

Expected Job Loss by 2026: 68,500

Metal and plastic workers face foreign competition — especially from China, the world’s largest steel producer — and displacement by computer-controlled machines that are taking over tasks for many types of production employees. These factors have slashed employment in the domestic steel industry for decades.