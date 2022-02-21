These 10 Companies Are Expected To Have the Most Remote Job Openings in 2022

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Although many companies plan to return to the office soon (if they have not already), not all employees are ready for the transition back. A 2021 FlexJobs survey found that 65% of respondents want to remain full-time remote workers and 58% said they would search for a new job if they can’t continue working from home post-pandemic.

If you’re in that 58%, you may be interested in knowing which companies are expected to have the most remote job openings this year. FlexJobs identified the Top 100 Companies With Remote Jobs to Watch in 2022 by analyzing the job posting history of 57,000 companies to identify the companies that posted the most remote jobs throughout 2021.

Here are the top 10.

1. BroadPath

BroadPath is a business process outsourcing provider. Its work-from-home positions range from director of sales to pharmacy technician.

2. Liveops

Liveops is a provider of virtual contact center solutions. The company is hiring for a number of remote positions, including data scientist and team sales analyst.

3. SYKES

Sykes is a business process outsourcing provider. The company has many remote customer service positions available.

4. Working Solutions

A provider of virtual contact center outsourcing, Working Solutions hires work-from-home contractors across a number of fields, including sales, customer service and tech support.

5. SAP

The software company has posted flexible, hybrid and 100% remote jobs in fields like IT, software development, human resources and recruiting, sales, and accounting and finance, according to FlexJobs.

6. Varsity Tutors

Online tutoring and test-prep company Varsity Tutors has remote positions in sales, engineering and marketing, in addition to tutor roles.

7. TTEC

TTEC, a customer experience technology and services company, has an entire section on its jobs site dedicated to its work-from-home opportunities.

8. Kelly

Staffing agency Kelly has a number of virtual roles available for those interested in recruitment and talent advising.

9. Williams-Sonoma

The popular home furnishings retailer is known for offering remote work, including remote home stylist positions.

10. TranscribeMe

The transcription services company is always hiring people to complete projects from home.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 10 Companies Are Expected To Have the Most Remote Job Openings in 2022