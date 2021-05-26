10 Companies Providing Exceptional Health and Wellness Perks and Benefits

swissmediavision / Getty Images

When it comes to health and wellness benefits and perks that companies offer, it's a toss-up. Sure, the company you apply with may offer health insurance, but at what cost? According to the Kaiser Family Foundation 2020 Employer Health Benefits Survey, the average annual dollar amounts contributed by covered workers for health insurance in 2020 were $1,243 for single coverage and $5,588 for family coverage. But there are some companies that cover 100% of employee health insurance costs, which can help employees save thousands of dollars per year.

Regarding employee wellness programs, 53% of small companies and 81% of large companies do offer a wellness promotion program with at least one program, according to the survey. But only 44% of large companies offer workers an incentive to participate or complete such a program. In contrast, some companies offer not just one or two employee wellness programs, but a variety to meet the diverse needs of everyone they employ. Plus, they also offer incentives to participate or complete those programs. And employee wellness programs are now more important than ever. MetLife's 18th Annual US Employee Benefit Trends Study 2020 found that the majority of employees -- 74% -- are concerned about at least one aspect of their well-being as a result of the coronavirus.

Finally, there are perks that some companies offer, which can be pretty amazing. Imagine having the option of a free breakfast, lunch and dinner each day or being able to take a paid nap.

Here are 10 companies and some of the exceptional health and wellness benefits and perks they provide to employees.

Airbnb

Airbnb provides exceptional health, dental and vision insurance at no cost to employees, saving its employees an average of $1,243 per year. Airbnb also makes a generous contribution toward dependent care, according to a Glassdoor comment from an Airbnb product analyst. Additionally, the company offers 10 weeks of paternity leave and even longer maternity leave to allow healthy bonding after a birth or adoption. And if volunteering makes you happy, Airbnb offers paid volunteer time so you actually have time to do what you love. However, according to a Glassdoor comment from a current employee of Airbnb, the best benefit at the company is the winter shutdown, "The company gives us roughly two weeks at the end of December as vacation and it does not count against our PTO."

Apple

Employees working at major Apple campuses have access to medical clinics with on-site doctors and nurses, as well as dietitians, acupuncturists and exercise coaches. And employees who work off-site aren't left out -- they can qualify for help with fitness expenses. Additionally, one perk Apple offers is allowing new parents to work part time for full-time pay for four weeks after returning from paid leave.

Clif Bar

Clif Bar must be doing something right. The company has an average turnover rate that's just about one-third of the industry average, plus 98% of its employees say they are proud to work there. Perhaps it's the perks, like the access to in-office personal care services, including those provided by an acupuncturist, chiropractor, masseuse or barber, which could save employees hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars annually. Or maybe it's the financial incentives for completing a daily 30-minute workout. Or it could be the generous six-week paid sabbatical employees earn every seven years.

Deloitte

Deloitte offers two sabbatical programs to employees: one month of unpaid leave for any reason or three to six months of partially paid leave to pursue personal or personal growth opportunities. The company also offers a 50% reimbursement for non-medically necessary egg and sperm preservation -- aka social cryopreservation -- up to a lifetime maximum benefit of $20,000. Deloitte will also reimburse up to $50,000 for adoption and surrogacy expenses. And for breastfeeding mothers, benefits cover a professional-grade breast pump, six months of unlimited counseling with a certified lactation consultant by phone and reimbursement for shipping expenses for expressed milk during business travel.

Netflix

Netflix offers every employee $16,000 annually to cover medical, dental and vision benefits, and you can choose how to allocate the funds to each type of benefit. For example, if you opt for employee-only medical insurance, it's possible to get $5,000 back each year, which equals $192.31 cash back per bi-weekly paycheck. And if you opt for medical and vision, you'll still get around $4,700 back over the course of each year. A perk for salaried employees is never having to worry about requesting time off again because it's unlimited. All you have to do is let someone at the company know where you are and how your workload will be handled while you're away. And if you happen to get caught without a backup for child, adult, elder or pet care, Netflix will cover up 10 days through care.com.

While many companies offer remote work, HubSpot lets you choose where and how you work best: at home, at the office or flex. And when you need a break from the grind, HubSpot offers unlimited vacation days, which you can use however you want -- days at a time or a day here and there. If mental health is an issue, you can reach a certified clinician via email, phone, chat or video, 24/7, through the company's Employee Assistance Program. And all the time you invest at the company will pay off handsomely. After five years, you'll receive the ultimate vacation -- a four-week paid sabbatical with a bonus equal to $5,000.

Microsoft

Microsoft values new families. Birth mothers can get 20 weeks of paid leave, while other parental leave situations, including foster placements and adoptions, are eligible for 12 weeks of paid leave. No matter if you need preventative wellness care, a refill on your prescription or a physical therapy session, Microsoft's Living Well Health Center on the Redmond campus (or a Silicon Vally Crossover Health Clinic) can meet your needs. Plus, the company will reimburse up to $1,200 per year of employee-only wellness-related expenses, such as financial advising, caregiver support or massage services.

PNC

PNC shows its commitment to new mothers by offering private lactation rooms, often with breast pumps, comfy seating and small refrigerators. And for parents who need to work late, PNC's low-cost Just In Case Care program will come to the rescue with $4 an hour home-based child or elder care. Employees can also take advantage of five free phone or in-person counseling sessions per topic, per year with a local licensed counselor for any mental, emotional or financial challenges that arise.

Unlike some other companies that give more paid parental leave to birth mothers, Square gives all its employees up to 16 weeks of paid leave for any birth, foster or adoptive situation. Other benefits and perks Square offers, according to Glassdoor users, include free breakfast and lunch, great healthcare and a fitness plan. And with manager approval, you'll have access to unlimited time off with pay.

Zappos

The health and well-being of its employees is Zappos' No. 1 commitment. And the company's Destination Wellness initiative is proof. Employees can participate in three mental or physical challenges per day by signing up and completing each task. Each task submission provides one entry to a company raffle with quarterly prizes, like an all-expenses-paid trip to a fun destination. And if all those challenges zap your energy, you take up to a 20-minute nap with the fish ''inside'' a 3,500 gallon, custom-made saltwater aquarium tank outfitted with comfy massage chairs. After work, you won't have to worry about wasting precious time driving across town to get things done. Instead, you can call on the company's concierge, which includes services such as dry cleaning, car washing and waxing, gift wrapping and oil changes.

