10 Companies that Recently Raised Guidance

Inflation risks continue to weigh heavily on the US economy, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently revising growth projections for 2022 and 2023, and also raising the unemployment rate forecasts through 2025. On July 13, the IMF said it expected the US economy to expand by 2.3% this year, down from the 2.9% growth it had projected in the month of June. The IMF also raised the unemployment rate forecast to 3.7% from 3.2% previously. It noted that the rate may exceed 5% in 2024 and 2025.

Later, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon also outlined some warning signs for the US economy, citing geopolitical tensions, high inflation, and waning consumer confidence to make the point that not all was good despite the numbers from the job market. However, comments made by the executives of the investment bank during their earnings calls show that they do not believe that the market has entered a recession yet, as the labor market continues to grow and consumer spending numbers also remain healthy.

Other advisors are also turning bearish on the economy. Investment bank Goldman Sachs decreased its outlook for the US GDP in the second quarter of 2022 to an annualized gain of just 0.7%, down from the previous projection of a 1.9% increase. In this bleak macro environment, it might be prudent to identify firms that have raised their guidance despite the weakening economy. Some of the stocks to monitor in this regard include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Our Methodology

The companies that have raised guidance numbers in 2022 were selected for the list. Data from around 900 elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey in the first quarter of 2022 was used to identify the number of hedge funds that hold stakes in each firm.

10. Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is a health benefits firm. The firm posted earnings for the second quarter of 2022 on July 20, reporting earnings per share of $8.04, beating market estimates by $0.30. The revenue over the period was $38 billion, up over 15% compared to the revenue over the same period last year and beating estimates by $430 million. The firm increased guidance numbers for earnings, saying it expected annual earnings guidance of up to $28.70 against consensus of $28.64.

On July 21, RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix maintained a Sector Perform rating on Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) stock and lowered the price target to $505 from $544, appreciating the solid earnings of the firm in the second quarter.

Just like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is one of the stocks on the radar of elite investors.

9. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 23

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) markets fabricated metal products. In earnings results for the second quarter of 2022, posted on July 20, the company reported earnings per share of $3.70, beating estimates by $0.36. The revenue over the period was $1.1 billion, up close to 27% compared to the revenue over the same period last year and beating estimates by $140 million. The firm raised fiscal year 2022 net sales guidance, projecting growth of up to 21% against prior projections of 17%. The revenue was guided to exceed $4 billion.

On July 18, Northcoast analyst Ryan Connors initiated coverage of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $300, noting that the demand outlook for the firm appears more promising relative to construction and municipal.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, London-based investment firm Impax Asset Management is a leading shareholder in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI), with 987,877 shares worth more than $235 million.

In its Q2 2021 investor letter, Artisan Partners, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) is a leading designer and manufacturer of engineered metal products. Its portfolio includes metal and concrete poles for traffic lighting, cell towers and highway signs, utility support structures such as poles for transmission lines and a single-axis solar tracker for utility scale solar installations and electric-powered, center-pivot irrigation systems that efficiently irrigate fields ranging from 4 to 500 acres. The company is led by a new management team we believe is positioning it to benefit from several secular and cyclical tailwinds. These include accelerating spending for solar, wind and 5G infrastructure, and renewed irrigation investments in international markets—Egypt and Kazakhstan in particular—to ensure more efficient (reducing water usage by 50%), reliable and secure food production following disruptions in food/commodity supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. With shares trading at an attractive price relative to our private market value estimate and a compelling growth runway ahead, we added to our position during the quarter.”

8. Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 25

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) operates as an equipment rental supplier. The firm posted earnings for the second quarter of 2022 on July 21, reporting earnings per share of $2.47, missing market estimates by $0.12. The revenue over the period was $640 million, up over 30% compared to the revenue over the same period last year and beating projections by $9 million. The firm increased guidance numbers for earnings, saying it expected adjusted EBITDA to range from $1.195 billion to $1.245 billion versus prior outlook of $1.175 billion to $1.245 billion.

On May 13, Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.575 per share, in line with previous. The forward yield was 2.11%. The dividend was paid to shareholders by late May and early June.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Florida-based investment firm Icahn Capital LP is a leading shareholder in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI), with 4 million shares worth more than $672 million.

7. Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 30

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) provides smart mobility technology solutions. On July 19, the firm raised guidance numbers for the rest of the fiscal year based on year-to-date results. Revenue for the fiscal year was guided up to $740 million against consensus estimates of $715 million. The adjusted EBITDA was guided to around $325 million to $335 million compared to $322 million that had been forecasted earlier. The share price of the firm jumped over 3% after the guidance raise.

On July 20, Deutsche Bank analyst Faiza Alwy maintained a Hold rating on Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) stock and raised the price target to $19 from $18, noting the firm had strong driving trends amid robust travel demand.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Delaware-based firm Darlington Partners Capital is a leading shareholder in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), with 10.9 million shares worth more than $178 million.

6. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 37

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) provides diagnostic testing services. On July 21, the firm released earnings for the second quarter of 2022. It posted earnings per share of $2.36, beating analyst estimates by $0.10. The revenue over the period was $2.45 billion, down 3.9% year-on-year but beating market estimates by $110 million. The company also raised full year earnings per share guidance to $8.64 per share. The guidance for revenue for the year was raised to $9.75 billion against consensus estimates of $9.4 billion.

On July 19, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) had announced that it was partnering with Rite Aid to offer COVID-19 testing at more than 2,300 stores. As part of the deal, Rite Aid customers can receive testing kits at a drive-thru location or at home.

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, 37 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $442 million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), compared to 32 in the preceding quarter worth $602 million.

Alongside Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) is one of the stocks that hedge funds are monitoring.

In its Q4 2021 investor letter, Davis Funds, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Healthcare is included in the portfolio both for company-specific reasons, as well as big picture trends. At the company level, we hold select companies in pharmaceuticals, healthcare services and health insurance at attractive valuations. This is at a time when the average age of the U.S. population is fast approaching 40, older than Asia-Pacific and a little younger than the aged populations of Europe and Japan. The number of seniors in the U.S.—i.e., 65 years or older— now surpasses 54 million, or about 15% of the population. Seniors, on average, take a much greater number of medications and account for a large and disproportionate share of healthcare spending, and we expect that trend to continue due to both raw demographics and a proliferation in the number of available treatments and services available now, the latter being driven by innovation and investment in the healthcare industry. Representative holdings in the Fund include Cigna, UnitedHealth Group, Viatris and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).”

