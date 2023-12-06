I-10 construction on Broadway Curve is half finished: What metro Phoenix drivers need to know

Construction on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve passed its halfway mark this week.

The construction project began 2 1/2 years ago and has focused on widening and rebuilding I-10 in Tempe and Phoenix.

The project was expected to be finished by late 2024, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Here's what to know about road closures and what work has been done so far.

What construction has been completed on I-10 Broadway Curve?

Broadway curve construction on I-10, June 1, 2023, Phoenix, Arizona.

During phase two, which just ended, construction crews began building new collector-distributor roads, replacing the 48th Street and Broadway Road bridge, and establishing new bridges.

ADOT crews and contractors also relocated utilities, constructed new walls and established two pedestrian bridges that go over the I-10 near Tempe Diablo Stadium.

What does phase 3 of the project consist of?

The project is now focused on completing the work started in previous phases, such as collector-distributor roads and new bridges.

ADOT said other major work for this phase of construction included completing the new State Route 143 and I-10 connections, ongoing bridge work and reconstruction of the 32nd Street on and off ramps.

Will I-10 construction work cause traffic delays?

There would be no full freeway closures for the I-10 improvement project for the rest of the year, according to a spokesperson for the project, Marcy McMacken. Instead, ADOT will do minor overnight road restrictions.

"The project's next full freeway closure is scheduled for early January and will consist of a closure on SR 143," said McMacken.

On Nov. 20. ADOT announced the temporary disruption to lane configuration through the rest of 2024 on the westbound 1-10 just before Broadway Road.

ADOT included a map on its website to help drivers visualize the lane changes.

"Drivers wishing to exit onto northbound State Route 143 should select lanes six or seven," said ADOT. "Drivers wishing to exit onto 40th Street should select lanes four or five. Through traffic can use lanes one through five."

When will the I-10 construction project end?

Phase three of the project is projected to be finished by late summer 2024. The final phase of the project was expected to be finished by the end of 2024.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When will I-10 construction on Broadway Curve be finished? What to know