10 Coolest Features of the 2024 Mazda CX-50

The 2024 Mazda CX-50 is the heart of the company's range of SUVs and crossovers. Competing against cars like the Honda CR-V, Ford Bronco Sport, and Toyota RAV4, it offers a superior driving experience, distinctive styling, and a cabin that punches far above its segment. It also comes with a bunch of standard and available features that we love.

Standard Active Safety Systems

The 2024 Mazda CX-50 comes standard with a host of active safety systems, including adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, and lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist. Automatic high-beams and a 360-degree exterior camera are optional equipment.

Wireless Phone Charging

Go for the top-tier Turbo Premium Plus trim, and your Mazda CX-50 will come included with a wireless phone charger pad so you don't have to plug in to juice up your mobile device. It's a must-have if you use wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto on a regular basis.

Standard All-Wheel-Drive

Unlike some of its competitors, the Mazda CX-50 comes standard with all-wheel-drive. Specifically, it's the company's latest i-Activ AWD system, which uses an array of sensors to determine how much power to send to the rear wheels for optimal grip and efficiency.

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

If there's one thing any new car must have, it's Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Mazda CX-50 gets them as standard, connecting wirelessly through Bluetooth. We suggest springing for the Turbo Premium Plus trim, as you get a wireless charging pad for your phone—the ultimate combo in modern entertainment.

Available 10.3-Inch Infotainment Screen

Aside from the base trim, every version of 2024 Mazda CX-50 comes with a 10.3-inch infotainment screen, centrally positioned atop the dashboard and angled towards the driver. It's easy to use, and thanks to a rotary knob mounted in the center console, you can easily navigate through menus while driving without having to resort to touchscreen usage.

Excellent Handling

Where the Mazda CX-50 stands out above its competitors is how it handles. The steering is nicely weighted to provide feedback where other SUVs are numb, while the front end is surprisingly playful. While it's no Miata, we can't help but recommend the CX-50 for those who still want to have a bit of fun on their commute.

Drive Modes

The Mazda CX-50 is the first car from the brand to offer drive modes as standard. It allows the driver to set the car up for whatever situation they may be in, whether that's off-roading, twisty back roads, or towing.

Available Bose 12-Speaker Sound System

Go for the Premium or Premium Plus trim, and the standard eight-speaker sound system is replaced with a 12-speaker system from Bose. Listening to music is an essential part of the driving experience, so it's only right to get the best possible sound available.

Panoramic Moonroof

For the first time on any car, Mazda is offering a panoramic moonroof as an option on the CX-50. In addition to giving the cabin a better sense of airiness, Mazda says it "helps the occupants feel more connected to nature."

Available Turbocharged Engine

While we're sure most people would be perfectly fine with the base 187-hp naturally aspirated engine, we'd get the optional turbo motor. It's a 2.5-liter inline-four making 256 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque, enough to launch the CX-50 to 60 mph in just 6.6 seconds—damn quick for this segment.

