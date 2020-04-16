10 Coolest Off-Roaders On Motorious

You can leave civilization behind with one of these capable trail machines.

On Motorious we have quite the selection of off-roaders, ranging from classics which are pushing 75 years-old to highly-built newer machines. In these times of social distancing and quarantines, it’s nice to get away from it all. And while some national parks and other outdoor areas have been closed off to public access, there are still some other getaway areas only accessible to those with a truly trail-capable off-roader. Plus, once things return to normal, you can continue to have adventures in your rig.

Following are the ten coolest off-roaders we have listed for sale on the site. Which one of these 4x4s would you take out into the wild?

1984 Jeep J10

Everyone’s going crazy over the Jeep Gladiator these days, but we have some vintage Jeep pickup trucks on the site, like this J10. It has the 360ci V8 offered from the factory with an automatic transmission, plus four-wheel drive, power steering, and front disc brakes. Not only can this Jeep go all sorts of places, it looks different and promises a nice burble out of the dual exhaust.

Learn more about this vehicle here.

1964 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser

You’d have to live under a rock to not know the Toyota FJ40s are red-hot on the market. While we have plenty to choose from on the site, this LS-powered option is particularly appealing. It wears some ample 35-inch tires and is so striking it was featured on the May 2010 cover of Four Wheeler Magazine. Among the many upgrades are custom bumpers, Master Craft bucket seats, and a nice Rustic Green exterior with cream top. This is one capable and good-looking rig!

Learn more about this vehicle here.

1969 Ford Bronco

