10 Costco Items That May Disappear in 2023

LPETTET / iStock.com

You’ve heard of the kiss of death, but Costco has the star of death, or the “death star” on certain products. When a little asterisk appears on the product tag, that means it’s typically on its way out.

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips

Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023

Sometimes these items may reappear seasonally, but most of the time they’re being phased out for one of many reasons ranging from low sales to changing vendor agreements. Every year retailers have to decide which products to keep and which to cut, and in 2023, you may no longer find these 10 products on Costco shelves, according to Eat This, Not That.

Log Cabin Original Syrup

Breakfast may not be the same for pancake and waffle lovers if you’ve been buying your Log Cabin original pancake syrup from Costco. Costco sells it in two-packs of 64-ounce jugs. Try to stock up while supplies last at Costco’s incredibly discounted price of just $7.49 each.

Kellogg’s Frosted Mini Wheats

It’s hard to believe that such a time-tested cereal is on its way out at Costco, but popularity waxes and wanes for even big brands. The 70-ounce boxes that Costco sells, in which you’ll find two bags of cereal, are currently discounted at $8.99, an incredible deal.

Clif Builder’s Variety Protein Bars

Clif’s Builder Bars are popular among weight lifters and people eating a Keto diet, as they’re low in carbs and sugar and packed with protein. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get this particular variety at Costco warehouses for much longer. Online, a box of 18 are selling for $25.99, but they may be further discounted in stores.

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?

Schwartz Brothers Organic Everything Bagel Chips

If spices could be said to have trends, then the everything bagel seasoning has been one of the most popular of the past few years. You’ll find products ranging from chips and bread to hummus flavored with this tasty savory mix. However, if you were snacking on Schwartz Brothers organic everything bagel chips, you’ll be out of luck in the near future. Grab them while you still can. Online, a 15 oz package sells for $9.99 but keep your eyes peeled for deeper discounts in store.

Story continues

Kirkland Signature Strawberry Margarita Made With Gold Tequila

If any of your holiday celebrations centered around Kirkland’s Signature Strawberry Margarita Mix made with 100% agave, real lime juice, and cane sugar, you may want to learn how to make these tasty cocktails yourself. Costco is phasing out the 1.5 liter bottles, which retail for less than $10.

Kohana Organic Coffee Cold Brew Concentrate

This Hawaiian-inspired organic cold brew concentrate is more than just a way to make a ton of delicious iced coffee. Cold-brew is great for working into baked goods and sauces, as well. However, you won’t find it at Costco much longer, if at all. It might have something to do with the growing popularity of Kirkland’s own signature cold brew.

Hershey’s Simply 5 Syrup

Another tasty syrup that you won’t find at Costco much longer is Hershey’s Simply 5 Syrup — a variation on the traditional syrup that is made with only five ingredients: cocoa, organic invert syrup, sugar, water, and natural vanilla flavor. If the simplicity of this tasty chocolate syrup on your ice cream, shakes, or other desserts was your favorite, you may still be able to snag 2-packs for $10.69 before they’re all gone.

Kinder Bueno Chocolate Bars, 20 Count

It seems a bit surprising that Costco would stop carrying these popular, tasty European chocolate bars, which are made with chocolate wafers, whipped hazelnut cream and drenched in milk chocolate. Whatever the reason, grab yours before they’re gone. Online they retail for $18.99 for a box of 20, but see if you can’t score a better deal in your local warehouse.

Eli’s S’mores Squares

Lightly toasted mini marshmallows, with a rich chocolate ganache and a graham cracker crust — what’s not to love? Last year, Eat This, Not That proclaimed these tasty campfire inspired treats to be a must-have, but perhaps the buying public preferred to make their own. Either way, you won’t find them for much longer at Costco. A year ago these were selling for $12.99 for a box of 24, but you might be able to snag what remains of them for less.

Pescanova White Shrimp With Citrus Herb Sauce

This Argentinian-inspired shrimp dish from Pescanova seems like it would be a keeper as an all-in-one meal that’s healthy and tasty. For whatever reason, however, Costco isn’t keeping it. While the product is no longer even listed for sale on Costco’s website, a 14 oz bag retails for $10.99 at Target. Hopefully you can find a deeper discount on any remaining stock at Costco warehouses.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Costco Items That May Disappear in 2023