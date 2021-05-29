10 COVID-Safe Locations To Visit Across the US

Jordan Rosenfeld
·5 min read
jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto
jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With vaccines becoming more available throughout the U.S., people are beginning to plan for travel with more confidence. While vaccines provide a huge boost in safety, travelers shouldn't abandon safety protocols, and many people may want to visit locations that have kept COVID-19 rates low.

Support Small: Don't Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates -- Ends May 31

Since many states and cities will be reopening throughout the summer, some fully, another consideration for staying safe is to stay in standalone units, such as cabins or cottages, versus hotels, Lynda Paquette, a manager of the Alaskan resort Angels Rest on Resurrection Bay, told USA Today.

Along with considering safety protocols, keep in mind that prices for travel will likely be steeper this summer, both as demand increases and businesses try to recoup losses. Hotels, flights and rental cars are expected to increase exponentially. Be sure to book your trips as early as possible, and make sure you know the cancellation policies so you don’t lose money. Investigate ahead of time the cost of entrance to attractions, such as museums, national parks and amusement parks. These prices can range from as little as $5 to over $100.

These 10 locations are safe and accessible, with lots of natural beauty and amenities to make for a memorable summer trip.

Last updated: May 21, 2021

Carson City, Nevada, USA - April 24, 2019: Daytime view of breweries and stores along N Carson Street in the Historic District.
Carson City, Nevada, USA - April 24, 2019: Daytime view of breweries and stores along N Carson Street in the Historic District.

Carson City, Nevada

If you like a city with a rich history and a lot of natural beauty, Carson City, Nevada, ranked No. 1 on a February list by Forbes of the safest cities to travel to during the pandemic, with only 726 cases at that time. And that was before the vaccines were widely available. This historical site of California’s silver boom of the late 1800s is driving distance from gorgeous Lake Tahoe, the casinos of Reno and Virginia City, where you can hike, bike and camp. Be sure to make reservations early, as demand is sure to increase this summer.

Read: Best Places in Every State To Get a Vacation Home

downtown skyline in Chattanooga Tennessee
downtown skyline in Chattanooga Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Southern town of Chattanooga has been keeping its COVID-19 numbers under control, with fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 people. Chattanooga is smaller and less dense than nearby Nashville, and features such attractions as Lookout Mountain and Ruby Falls, the Chattanooga Zoo, countless hiking trails and the Tennessee Riverpark.

See: The Cost To Book Last-Minute Summer Travel to Top US Destinations

Beach and palms trees in the morning atSugar Beach Kihei Maui Hawaii USA.
Beach and palms trees in the morning atSugar Beach Kihei Maui Hawaii USA.

Hawaii

If you’ve been dreaming of tropical beaches, warm island air and beautiful oceans, this is the summer to visit Hawaii, according to TravelPulse. Not only does the Aloha State have the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate of the states as of March, it requires visitors to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of travel. Many establishments still require masks and distancing, as well. Keep in mind that flights to Hawaii may be more expensive than usual, as well as rental cars.

Check Out: How To Save Money on Rental Cars for Your Upcoming Trip

Desert Wildflowers along the Colorado River near Lake Havasu City.
Desert Wildflowers along the Colorado River near Lake Havasu City.

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

This southwestern city is often called “Arizona's Playground,” according to TravelPulse, and it's an excellent place to visit where there’s plenty of space to spread out and enjoy the year-round good weather. COVID-19 protocols have been observed, and cases remain low as vaccines roll out. Visitors can take advantage of water activities such as boating and beach-going as well as exploring, hiking or golfing. It’s even home to the famed “London Bridge,” which was relocated in the 1960s.

Budget Fun: Things You Can Get For Free in Every State

Family enjoying beautiful view in the mountains.
Family enjoying beautiful view in the mountains.

Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

Colorado has been among the states with the lowest rates of positive COVID-19 tests, according to TravelPulse. For nature lovers, the Rocky Mountain National Park also lends itself to excellent social distancing, with 415 square miles of park for hiking and exploring. The park also offers some trails that can be traveled by vehicle, such as the Trail Ridge Road, a beloved route that crests at over 12,000 feet.

More: Your Tax Dollars Are Paying For These National Parks, Go Visit!

Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on a foggy day.
Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on a foggy day.

San Francisco

Cool and temperate, San Francisco, like many California cities, has managed to keep its COVID-19 numbers down, and back in February, it had the lowest death rate of any U.S. city. Safety protocols such as mask requirements inside businesses and restaurants and limits on capacity remain in effect for now, making this a great place to take the family. Hit up famous Pier 39 for games and fresh fish, take a stroll through lush Golden Gate Park or across the Golden Gate Bridge. Ride a ferry to Alcatraz or just take in the city night life.

Learn: Peak Season vs. Off-Season Travel: What Are the Differences in Costs?

Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

If you’re nervous about COVID-19 rates, outdoors locations are the place to go, and Shenandoah National Park in Virginia has more than 200,000 acres of natural beauty at your disposal. The park insists all visitors comply with CDC protocols for safety. Not only can you hike and walk many trails, there’s a 105-mile-long Skyline Drive you can view by car with nearly 70 overlooks to stop and take pictures.

Check Out: The Best Hidden Gem Destinations in Every State

Vancouver, Washington

For river-loving folks, this low-COVID-19 destination, according to Forbes, sits right along the Columbia River and is in driving distance from Portland, Oregon. Vancouver has become a new hotspot for winemakers and wine lovers, with more than 40 wineries and tasting rooms nearby. Other attractions include hiking and camping at Mount St. Helens and Mount Adams, about an hour away, and the tons of natural beauty and wildlife that the Pacific Northwest has to offer.

Vistas: Breathtaking Sights Around the World You Can See for Free

Washington Monument on the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.
Washington Monument on the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.

Washington, D.C.

The nation’s capital has kept COVID-19 cases down with strict requirements when things were at their worst, including requiring people who were traveling in from a city with more than 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 to get a negative test within 72 hours of travel, according to Travel Pulse. It has since eased those requirements, but the positive effects are lingering as the city slowly moves toward safe reopening. Museums and other attractions are currently operating at 50% capacity, with some indoor entertainment venues at 25% capacity. Things may open up more fully into the summer.

Invest: Best Touristy Towns To Own Rental Property

Whitefish--Montana
Whitefish--Montana

Whitefish, Montana

The quaint and scenic Montana resort town of Whitefish has fewer than 125 active COVID-19 cases as of May 19, and vaccines will likely continue to keep those numbers low. The town is another place for outdoor lovers to take advantage of gorgeous scenery, hiking, mountain biking and more.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 COVID-Safe Locations To Visit Across the US

Recommended Stories

  • What it will take to get a durable recovery in the job market

    The challenges of going to work remain for those who can't find child care, transportation or a safe workplace

  • Before and After: See this tiny New York apartment get an impressive redesign in one day with a $1,000 budget

    You won't believe that most of the decor is from Target.

  • Miles Teller was reportedly punched in the face while on vacation in Maui with his wife

    TMZ first reported news of the alleged assault, but Teller's wife Keleigh Sperry Teller later said the story was "completely false."

  • Trump-loving church that uses guns in holy rituals buys compound near Waco, Texas

    The cult-like group’s leader wears a crown of bullets and carries a golden AR-15

  • He tried to warn his co-workers, then he was shot: Loved ones mourn victims of shooting at San Jose rail yard

    As a gunman opened fire at a San Jose light rail yard, Taptejdeep Singh rushed out of an office to help others escape, his co-workers told his family.

  • Her High School Said She Ranked Third in Her Class. So She Went to Court.

    Dalee Sullivan looked straight ahead into her computer’s camera and started making her case to the judge. She referred to transcripts, emails and policies she had pulled from the student handbook at Alpine High School. The school, she contended, had made errors in tabulating grade-point averages: Classes and exams that should have been included were left out, and vice versa. Sullivan had won Lincoln-Douglas debate tournaments and, in her freshman year, was a member of the mock trial team. But she is not a lawyer. She is 18, and she graduated from the lone public high school in the small West Texas town of Alpine just a week ago, which was the reason she was in court to begin with. “This serves to prove that no matter the outcome of the GPA contest, and no matter how many times we had the school recalculate the GPA,” Sullivan told the judge during a hearing on Friday, the Alpine Independent School District “was going to make certain I could never be valedictorian, even if I earned it.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times School officials said she ranked third in her class. Sullivan disagreed. She could not find a local lawyer who would agree to take on her case. A firm in Dallas told her it would, she said, but estimated the case could cost her $75,000 — far more than she could afford. Instead, she figured out how to write a request for an injunction and represented herself in the 394th District Court of Texas. She believed that her GPA could, in fact, have been higher than one or both of the students ahead of her, making her worthy of the title salutatorian or even valedictorian. She and her parents had protested her rank for the past month, and she claimed that the school intentionally did not invite her to an awards event where top students were honored. The school district has said that it calculated her grades repeatedly, and that each time Sullivan still ranked third. In a statement on Friday, school officials declined to discuss the allegations raised by Sullivan, saying the district was “not at liberty to discuss the individual student.” “Although we respectfully disagree with the allegations in the lawsuit,” the statement said, “we take student and parent concerns very seriously and will continue to address the student’s concerns.” It is not entirely unheard-of for disputes over top spots in high school graduating classes to escalate to litigation. The competition over such accolades can be an intense, even ruthless, zero-sum game. And in the fight to be valedictorian, there is more at stake than just bragging rights. In Texas, the highest-ranking high school graduates can receive free tuition for their first year at in-state public institutions. Sullivan and her parents were inspired by a case last year in Pecos, Texas, about 100 miles from Alpine, where two students claimed to be valedictorian amid confusion over a “glitch” in the school’s tabulations. One of the students — with professional legal representation — filed for a restraining order and sought an injunction to block Pecos High School from naming its valedictorian. After Sullivan could not get a lawyer, her parents were disappointed but willing to drop the matter. But she refused. She got advice and records from the family in the case in Pecos, using the petition in that case as a guide to start writing her own. Her parents — her father, a rancher; her mother, a forensic interviewer — read it over and helped her tidy up the language. “We aren’t even close to being lawyers,” Sullivan said. In Alpine, a town of roughly 6,000 people in Texas’ Big Bend Country, some who know Sullivan said they were surprised she would take this on. There are other ways to spend one’s last summer before college. (She plans to attend the College of Charleston in South Carolina and major in biophysics with the aim of going into medicine.) But she had always been serious about school and a bit steely in her resolve. “She’s already going to college, she already has scholarships,” said Teresa Todd, a local government lawyer who is a longtime friend of Sullivan’s mother and whose sons are close in age to Sullivan. “She worked really hard for this, and I think all kids deserve to know where they fall in the pecking order.” “Kids have to show their work,” Todd added. “Why doesn’t the school have to show their work?” She said she offered some advice to Sullivan ahead of her hearing: “Be herself. Be respectful. Don’t let the other side get you off your game.” Sullivan conceded some nervousness before the hearing, especially after filings from the school district’s lawyers cited a slew of legal precedents and were peppered with terminology she did not know. But overall, she was confident. “I have all the evidence,” she said. “I have all the facts. And no one knows it as well as I know it.” All sorts of cases land in the 394th District Court, whose jurisdiction covers five counties roughly equivalent in size to the country's nine smallest states combined. The court hears criminal cases, divorce proceedings, and now a fight over high school grading. Judge Roy B. Ferguson has a reputation for taking the judicial medley in stride. His courtroom had a flash of viral fame in February when a video clip of a lawyer trapped behind a filter that made him appear to be a fuzzy white kitten in a Zoom hearing boomeranged around the internet. (“I’m not a cat,” the lawyer said.) Ferguson found the humor in it. He added a reference to the unlikely episode to the court’s website and accepted an invitation to discuss it at a symposium on remote judicial hearings in Poland. In a recent criminal proceeding, when a lawyer apologized for audio complications, Ferguson replied, “You’re not a cat, so you’re one step ahead!” With Sullivan, he was patient and explained procedure in a way he would not have to with a professional. When she asked a question that was too broad, he encouraged her to narrow the scope. (He often presides over high school mock trials, among them, the State of Texas v. Luke Skywalker.) Kelley Kalchthaler, a lawyer representing the school district, argued that Sullivan had not exhausted the district’s grievance process. “We don’t think the court has jurisdiction over this case,” she said, “and all parties should be dismissed.” She also raised objections to much of the evidence Sullivan wanted to include, contending that it was hearsay or questioning the relevance to the case. In several instances, Ferguson agreed. “All right, Ms. Sullivan, are you ready to present evidence in support of your request?” Ferguson said. “You bear the burden here for this temporary injunction.” Sullivan laid out her case. “It’s not an accurate reflection of my high school career,” she said of her final transcript, “so it’s already done irreparable damage.” She wanted an independent audit of honor graduates’ grades. She did not get that on Friday. Ferguson ruled that the dispute needed to go through the school district’s grievance process. Still, the case was not closed. If she was not pleased with the outcome, the judge told her, she could come back to court. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Man arrested after posting a viral video of him eating a snake that he claimed would 'keep COVID-19 at bay'

    The man, known only as Vadivelu, from Tamil Naidu, India, was arrested and fined after sharing a video of him ripping a snake in two and devouring it.

  • A Democrat challenging Marjorie Taylor Greene in the midterms was kicked out of her 'America First' event

    Marcus Flowers posted a video of an apparent confrontation at Rep. Greene's "America First" rally in Dalton, Georgia.

  • Trump's enablers: Meet the 125 people and institutions most responsible for his rise to power

    Donald Trump's unprecedented presidency didn't happen without help - lots of it. Insider compiled this exclusive list of the most important people and entities behind the 45th president of the United States.

  • He won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning. Will he get to play against them as a Hurricane?

    “You want to get him in, because I know he’s effective, but who are you taking out?”

  • Coronavirus vaccines may be slightly less effective for women than men, emerging research suggests

    A new CDC report found that women represent the majority of breakthrough infections - a sign that the shots may not be working as well for them.

  • Boris Johnson has told friends he is broke and has to accept free holidays and meals from donors. But the truth is likely very different

    Reports suggest UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is broke. But those who know him well believe there may be another explanation for his behavior.

  • Trump appointees have been left furious after being asked to 'immediately' pay thousands of dollars in deferred payroll taxes, which they thought would be forgiven

    Former members of Donald Trump's administration were assured that payroll levies would be forgiven - but are now being told to pay up within 30 days

  • Video shows the moment a Southwest Airlines passenger punched a flight attendant in the face, knocking 2 of her teeth out

    The video shows the female passenger jumping out of her seat and hitting the flight attendant multiple times as onlookers scream.

  • Post-COVID cruising: The ships are back at sea, but where can they go?

    While experts and avid cruisers expect buffets to be suspended and a general reduction in social events onboard, the question is where cruise ships will go and what passengers will be able to do once they get there, because some ports are saying they don’t want cruises back at all.

  • Millions of dollars await Cuba's missing baseball ace

    The riches that await Cesar Prieto could be vast. But for one of the most talented Cuban baseball players of his generation to seize a lucrative multi-million dollar professional contract he must first re-emerge from hiding. After disappearing into a waiting car just hours after touching down with the national team in America, his whereabouts have been a mystery since Thursday. His own government, meanwhile, stands humiliated. Mr Prieto, 22, is arguably the most high profile Cuban sportsman to defect to the US since José Abreu in 2016, but he follows many hundreds of compatriots, very few of whom succeed. The Cuban team is in the United States to take part in a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics. There had been fears they would fail to get visas because the US embassy in Havana has been closed to all but emergency consular services since 2018 with visa requests handled in other countries.

  • Palestinian BBC journalist who tweeted that 'Hitler was right' is being investigated by the broadcaster

    Tala Halawa, a digital journalist at BBC Monitoring since 2017, has deleted her social media accounts after antisemitic tweets were unearthed.

  • Exclusive: We've turned the tide against cancel culture, says Robert Jenrick

    New safeguards to prevent statues and monuments from being torn down "on a whim" have resulted in a "turn of the tide", according to the Cabinet minister who introduced the protections. In an interview with The Telegraph, Robert Jenrick said the recent changes had "made a huge difference already", with councils, charities and heritage organisations now "much more careful" about "bowing to a small number of very vocal people". "I think that we have seen a turn of the tide," he said. "You're finding organisations who were subject to abuse, often from a small but very vocal group of people, being able now to know that they've got the backing of the law... there is due process that has to be followed. And the Government now has a very, very clear position." Along with Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, Mr Jenrick has been at the forefront of the Government's involvement in Britain's "culture wars", making both ministers lightning rods for criticism of Boris Johnson's resistance to so-called "cancel culture". The Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary also confirms plans, criticised by campaigners for gender-neutral facilities, to require new public buildings to have separate "ladies" and "gents" lavatories.

  • Brother of Kristin Smart talks new developments in sister's disappearance

    ﻿After 25 years, two people have were charged this month with the murder of Kristin Smart. The 19-year-old Stockton native disappeared one night as she was headed back to her dorm room following an off-campus party in May of 1996. Smart, who attended Cal Poly University at the time was declared legally dead in 2002. Her younger brother Matt said every memory of her holds a special place in his heart. See more in the video above.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell flew Kristi Noem to Republican Governors Association conference on private jet: Politico

    Lindell was reportedly booted from the event after planning to grill Govs. Ducey and Kemp about the election results in their states, per Politico.