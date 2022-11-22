10 Craziest Things for Sale in the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

The Neiman Marcus Christmas Book never disappoints when it comes to gifts that are both luxurious and ludicrous. The guide is filled with everything from high-quality, designer throw blankets to blinged-out karaoke microphones. Nevertheless, it's a blast to browse, and GOBankingRates picked out the 10 craziest (and crazy expensive) items featured.

Kid's BMW X5: $430

One day they're on the bottle, and the next day they're on the Bimmer. Give your toddler the keys to this officially licensed white BMW X5 with leather seats and a powerful 12 volt battery. To make your first car look even more pathetic, this toddler-sized luxury vehicle also comes with an MP3 player, and Bluetooth capabilities so they can play CoComelon all the way to the bank.

Jeff Koons "Balloon Dog (Blue), 2021": $36,000

Seems like designer dogs are getting more expensive by the day. The high price tag is partly due to the porcelain art piece being limited edition. Only 799 were produced. Jeff Koons explains that the balloon design represents both childhood innocence and the jaded feelings that follow. "It's a very optimistic piece; it's like a balloon that a clown would twist for you at a birthday party. But at the same time, it's a Trojan horse...When you move, the abstraction takes place; nothing happens without you; it needs you."

David Yurman 8.5mm Angelika Bracelet: $11,000

Sculptor-turned-jeweler David Yurman has rolled out this 18-karat yellow gold band that costs more than most people spend on a decade's worth of Christmas gifts. This bracelet's Pavé diamonds are hand-set, and it holds a 1.12 total carat weight.

Jonathan Adler Botanist Backgammon Set: $395

For the person who can't get enough of bugs and backgammon, there's finally something to hold their attention. The board is rendered in high-gloss couture lacquer and makes for a lovely conversation piece as well.

American Jewelry 18k White Gold Diamond Graduate Dangle Earrings: $51,000

These earrings are bound to catch everyone's eye, as they're worth more than the average American's salary. The design features 14 round graduating single prong diamonds, and has a total carat weight of 8.0.

SMEG x Coca-Cola 1971 Unity FAB28 Refrigerator: $3,999

If your fridge just isn't as groovy as you'd like, you can replace it with this Italian-made 70's themed appliance with a multi-flow cooling system and automatic defrost.

Oscar Heyman Platinum Emerald and Diamond Clip-On Fan Earrings: $45,000

For those who never got around to piercing their ears, there's a designer earpiece for you as well. For more than four years at a public college, you can rock these finely crafted earrings and be the belle of the ball.

Hermes Promenade au Faubourg Mug: $145

Some people think a mug is a lazy gift, but this nearly $200 cup is a cut above. This porcelain mug was designed by Nigel Peake who originally used it for a silk scarf in 2013 before taking the mug market by storm.

Eclat Jewels Enamel, Aquamarine and Diamond Cuff: $107,500

For the average price of a home in West Virginia, you can be the proud owner of this cuff. Crafted with 18-karat yellow gold and black enamel, this piece is sure to wow wherever you go.

Lladro Exclusive Limited Edition Crocodile: $2,200

Crikey! This 1.5 foot long creature in matte white porcelain might seem a little pricey, but he's part of a limited edition release of only 200.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Craziest Things for Sale in the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book