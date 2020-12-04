10 Craziest Things For Sale in the Williams Sonoma Catalog

H&H Bagels with Schmear & Nova Lox, Dozen Set williams sonoma img28o

The Williams Sonoma holiday catalog is always filled with an enticing range of kitchen items and gourmet food, from reasonably priced cookware and holiday treats to extremely expensive kitchen appliances you’d probably never use. GOBankingRates scoured the pages of this year’s catalog to find the 10 craziest things for sale — and they range from fresh New York City bagels to a $600 bread knife.

Compare: 10 Craziest Things for Sale in the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book

Before you buy all your gifts for friends and family, give this catalog a look. See which surprising items you may actually want to add to your holiday wish list.

Last updated: Dec. 4, 2020

Coravin Model 6 SmartClamp Wine Preservation System: $399.95

There’s nothing more upsetting than opening an expensive bottle of wine only to have it go bad before you’re able to finish it. You’ll never have to experience that again if you add the Coravin Model 6 SmartClamp Wine Preservation System to your at-home bar.

The patented wine system allows you to enjoy a glass of wine without removing the cork by poking an ultra-thin needle into it. After pouring, the cork naturally reseals itself, preserving the wine inside. Sure, $400 seems steep, but if you end up tossing out half-drank bottles of wine pretty regularly, this handy tool could end up paying for itself.

Smeg Electric Kettle 3D Logo: $199.95

Yes, you can buy electric tea kettles for cheaper, but will they be as chic? This retro-looking Smeg kettle is available in 10 colors, so you can match it perfectly to your kitchen decor.

Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven: $499

The perfect gift for a pizza lover, the Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven can bake a 16-inch pizza in just 60 seconds. It can also be used to cook steak, chicken, vegetables and even pies. Plus, it’s portable so you can take it with you to picnics and tailgate parties.

Shop Now: The Best Post-Black Friday Holiday Deals

Bartesian Premium Cocktails on Demand: $349.95

Make professional-level margaritas, whiskey sours, old-fashioneds and more in just seconds with the Bartesian cocktail maker. Simply pop in a capsule premixed with fresh ingredients, add your favorite spirit, select your strength and the machine does the rest.

Story continues

Breville Oracle Touch Espresso Machine: $2,499.95

This fully automatic espresso machine can whip up espressos, Americanos, lattes, flat whites and cappuccinos exactly to your liking. You can adjust the coffee strength, milk texture and milk temperature to your taste, and save up to eight stored personalized settings.

H&H Bagels With Schmear & Nova Lox, Dozen Set: $149.95

There’s nothing quite like a fresh, New York City bagel, and thanks to Williams Sonoma, you can now have a dozen shipped straight to your door — along with cream cheese and lox of course. The bagels are made by the famed H&H Bagels — which has been featured on “Seinfeld,” “The Office” and “Sex & the City” — and are shipped fresh and chilled. The dozen-bagel set also includes Nova Scotia smoked salmon, plain cream cheese and scallion cream cheese.

Ember Travel Mug 2, 12 Ounce: $179.95

Keep your coffee or tea at your ideal temperature while on the go with the Ember Travel Mug 2. Set the temperature using the mug’s touch display or the Ember app, and the mug will keep your beverage warm for up to three hours when you’re on the move, or all day if you keep it on the charging coaster.

See: The Best Christmas Gift I Ever Bought for $20 or Less

YETI V-Series Cooler: $800

The ideal gift for someone who loves to tailgate but also appreciates the finer things in life might just be this $800 YETI cooler. Its stylish stainless exterior protects a vacuum-insulated interior that keeps its contents ice cold for hours.

Wolf Gourmet 2-Slice Toaster: $299.95

Does anyone really need a $300 toaster? Probably not, but this gourmet toaster will please anyone who is very particular about their toast. The Wolf Gourmet toaster has extra-large slots to fit everything from sourdough slices to bagels to brioche, and a shade selector dial allows you to choose one of seven precise toast colors, from light to dark. The toaster will also keep your bread warm until you’re ready to eat it.

Limited Edition, Wüsthof Aeon Super Slicer Knife, 10-inch: $600

For the at-home chef who takes slicing very seriously, this Super Slicer knife is the ideal gift. The $600 knife features a high-carbon, stainless-steel blade coated with a scratch-resistant Diamond-Like Coating that naturally resists liquids, acids and starch. It’s perfect for cutting meat, bread, cake, fruit and vegetables.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Craziest Things For Sale in the Williams Sonoma Catalog