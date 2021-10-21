10 Credit Cards With Referral Bonuses

fokusgood / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Even if you’re not a points and miles enthusiast, it’s hard to overlook the massive bonuses that credit card companies offer for new card sign-ups. However, even those who regularly enjoy those bonuses may not be familiar with the fact that many credit cards also offer referral bonuses.

In addition to bagging 50,000 to 100,000 points or miles when you first open a card, you can also get tens of thousands more by referring additional customers to the same card. Here’s a look at some big referral referral bonuses that are currently available. Keep in mind that credit card issuers are constantly changing their bonus programs and these may or may not be the biggest bonuses that you can find.

Last updated: Oct. 21, 2021

Chase Sapphire Preferred

20,000 points

The Chase Sapphire Preferred card is one of the most popular rewards cards currently available. Although the sign-up bonus for the card recently dropped to 60,000 points, you can still earn a whopping 20,000 additional points for referring a new card holder. This can be repeated up to five times, for a total potential haul of 100,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

Chase United MileagePlus Family of Cards

20,000 miles

Chase offers a variety of United MileagePlus cards in the hopes of providing a card for every type of traveler. All MileagePlus cards in United’s stable offer the same huge referral bonus of 20,000 United miles, with an annual cap of 100,000 miles earned after five successful referrals.

Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards

20,000 points

Chase’s airline card lineup extends beyond United, as demonstrated by the Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards card. Although affiliated with a different airline, this card offers a similar 20,000-point referral bonus as the Chase MileagePlus cards, although obviously in this case the reward comes in the form of Southwest Airlines points. The card has the same total maximum referral limit of 100,000 miles per year.

Chase Marriott Cards

20,000 points

Chase’s travel-affiliated cards include a popular lineup of Marriott hotel chain cards as well. Each Marriott hotel card offers the same referral bonus of 20,000 points, with a maximum of 100,000 points earned in a single year.

Chase Ink Business Cards

20,000 points

The entire Chase Ink Business line of cards, which includes the Ink Business Cash, Ink Business Unlimited and Ink Business Preferred cards, offer the same 20,000-point referral bonus. The total number of bonus points you can receive annually is limited to 100,000.

Capital One Venture

Variable, typically 20,000 miles

The Capital One Venture card is a well-publicized card that offers double miles on all purchases. The card also offers a referral bonus, but you’ll have to be a cardmember in good status to discover exactly what your referral bonus is. However, many online commentators note that they have received bonuses of 20,000 miles for every successful referral.

Capital One Quicksilver

Variable, typically $100

The Capital One Quicksilver is another Capital One card that offers a referral bonus that is only disclosed if you log in to your own account. As a cash-back card, however, the Capital One Quicksilver referral bonus is paid in cash rather than in points or miles. Most cardholders report receiving a bonus of $100 per referral, with a maximum of $500 in a given year.

Chase Freedom Unlmited/Flex

$100

The Chase Freedom Unlimited and Flex Unlimited cards both offer cash-back referral bonuses, much like the Capital One Quicksilver Card. In fact, the amount of the bonus is the same, at $100 per successful referral with an annual limit of $500.

Discover Cards

$50 to $100

Discover pays a bonus of between $50 and $100 per successful referral. The exact amount of the bonus varies depending on what card you own and if you’re in good standing. However, Discover notes that certain cards, specifically the Discover it Secured Card and the Discover it Business Card, are not eligible for the bonus. The specific amount and limitations of the bonus are only revealed when you log into your account.

American Express Cards

Variable

American Express does offer referral bonuses on a number of its cards, but it is the most opaque issuer when it comes to determining exactly what that bonus is. As with Discover and Capital One, you’ll have to log in to your American Express account to determine how much of a referral bonus, if any, you’ll receive. American Express only mentions that the referral bonus is “variable based on account.”

