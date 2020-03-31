10 cruise ships that are still at sea as the coronavirus shuts down the cruise industry

James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Earlier this month, much of the cruise industry canceled all cruises until mid-April at the earliest.

But some ships are still at sea.

Many of those ships have not experienced coronavirus outbreaks, but there is at least one major exception.

Do you work in the cruise industry? Do you have an opinion on how your company or the industry as a whole has handled the coronavirus? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

The novel coronavirus has put much of the cruise industry on hold after many cruise lines announced earlier this month that they would cancel most cruises until mid-April at the earliest. But some ships will remain at sea in the coming days and weeks as they finish their itineraries.

Many of those ships have avoided the coronavirus outbreaks experienced by the Diamond Princess, Grand Princess, and Costa Luminosa, though at least one, Holland America Line's MS Zaandam, has seen dozens of passengers get sick.

A representative for the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), a trade association for the cruise industry, said 3.6% of the 277 ships operated by its member cruise lines had not yet completed their itineraries, as of Monday. Nine of the 10 ships on this list are owned by CLIA-member cruise lines (the Columbus is the sole exception), but the CLIA representative did not specify if there were any ships not mentioned in this story that are still at sea.

These 10 cruise ships are still at sea as the industry deals with the fallout from the coronavirus.

MS Zaandam

Holland America Line's MS Zaandam. More

Sergi Reboredo/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Cruise line: Holland America Line

After receiving permission to pass through the Panama Canal, the MS Zaandam's final destination is still being worked out, Holland America told Business Insider. At least two people on the ship have tested positive for COVID-19, and 189 and crew members have reported flu-like symptoms. Four passengers have died.

MS Rotterdam

Holland America Line's MS Rotterdam. More

LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images

Cruise line: Holland America Line

Holland America has moved passengers who have not shown signs of illness from the MS Zaandam to the MS Rotterdam to ease the workload on the Zaandam's reduced staff. That process ended on Sunday, Holland America said, and the Rotterdam will sail with the Zaandam until they're able to dock.

Arcadia

P&O Cruises' Arcadia. More

P&O Cruises

Cruise line: P&O Cruises

The Arcadia is expected to arrive in Southampton, England on April 12, a P&O Cruises representative said. No cases of COVID-19 have been reported among the ship's passengers and crew members.

Coral Princess