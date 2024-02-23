$10-a-day daycare to roll out in N.W.T. in April, 2 years ahead of schedule

Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development at the N.W.T. Legislative Assembly Thursday. (Robert Holden / CBC - image credit)

Two years ahead of schedule, a federal plan to cut the cost of regulated child care spaces to $10 a day is set to become a reality in the N.W.T.

Jenna Sudds, the federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, made the announcement Thursday alongside Caitlin Cleveland, the N.W.T.'s Minister of Education, Culture and Employment.

"It's a critical part of life for many families," Sudds said. "Without access to high-quality, affordable and accessible childcare, parents cannot fully participate in the economy."

The N.W.T. has been working toward $10-a-day child care since late 2021, when Ottawa announced a $51.1-million deal to bring 300 new N.W.T. child care spaces online by 2026. But the roll-out has been fraught with controversy, with child care operators pushing back against unexpected changes that made it harder for them to earn a living wage. Wait lists ballooned and daycares struggled to keep staff around with a wage cap in place.

That's because a federal subsidy, which goes hand-in-hand with the $10-a-day plan, banned day homes and daycares from raising prices beyond a set amount.

Over the past two years, both governments say they have spent roughly $4.6 million combined in wage top-ups for early childhood educators in the N.W.T.

Karen Rawson, co-chair of the NWT Early Childhood Association gave closing remarks at Thursday's announcement. Rawson said sustainability is still a concern in the sector, and many programs in the N.W.T. must charge fees well above $10 a day to be operational.

Rawson called the sector "fragile."

File photo taken on July 29, 2020.

The Yellowknife Daycare Association is seen here in a file photo from 2020. (Michaela Crook/CBC)

According to a press release from the Government of Canada following Thursday's announcement, families in the N.W.T. could save up to $9,120 a year for each child in licensed care.

Cleveland said these savings could be essential for families trying to create a better future for their children.

"When you think of families with multiple children in licensed child care, or children just starting daycare, the savings they will experience over the coming years will be staggering."

Cleveland said there continues to be a strong demand for daycare across the territory, and 14 communities still do not have a licensed facility.

She said attracting and retaining childcare workers continues to be a top priority, and the territory plans to use a wage grid to appropriately regulate wages in the sector.