10-day manhunt leads to arrest in hit-and-run death of SC bicyclist

A Greenville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the hit-and-run death of a young woman riding on the popular Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail with her husband.

Carli Brewer Soukup and her husband, Ryan, were on their usual Sunday bike ride on June 6 when Carli Soukup was hit by a truck in a crosswalk.

The truck had been reported stolen.

Carli Soukup was a fifth grade teacher at Mitchell Road Elementary School, where colleagues praised her innate ability to teach more than academics to her students. She called each class the “Brew Crew” until she married six months ago and changed her class nickname to the “Soukrew.”

Ryan Soukup is planning a memorial bike ride this Saturday, June 19, in honor of his wife.

After a 10-day search, Mantavious McMorris was charged with hit and run with death, reckless homicide, habitual offender causing death when a license has been suspended and a third offense of driving under suspension.

Public records show he had been cited for driving without a license and as a habitual traffic offender days before Soukup was killed.

McMorris was being held in the Greenville County Detention Center Wednesday morning.