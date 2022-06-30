7-day-old Mansfield baby found safe after Amber Alert

File photo

A seven-day-old baby was located in the area of Interstate 71 and U.S. 30 at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday following an Amber Alert, Mansfield assistant police Chief Jason Bammann said in a news release.

The Mansfield Division of Police had issued an Amber Alert for "Baby Partin" at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday and said the infant was believed to be in the custody of her mother Mandy Jaynes, 38, of Mansfield.

According to the Amber Alert notification, "Mother is a known drug addict and the baby is believed to be in danger."

This particular case was unique in the fact that the child had not been abducted, but rather was possibly in need of urgent medical attention, Bammann in the news release said, adding that since her birth, "Baby Partin" had never seen or had a medical assessment as the child was birthed at her mother's residence.

Thursday, Bammann said the baby was born on June 22. The child's mother goes to a counseling center where a nurse practitioner checked over the baby and soon after contacted Richland County Children Services, Bammann said.

"On June 24, Children Services went to her (Jaynes') house and can't find her," Bammann said.

Mansfield police were contacted Wednesday, Bammann said.

Bammann said Jaynes' late sister's boyfriend is a truck driver and she went for a ride with him in his semitrailer. As his interstate route was heading back into Ohio police were able to track them to I-71 where the Ohio Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle.

"Baby Partin" was released to Richland County Children Services and Jaynes is in custody pending further investigation, Bammann said.

"It was the hard work and dedication between the Mansfield Police Department's patrol section, detective's section, communications center, the Ashland County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Highway Patrol that brought a quick resolution," Bammann said.

Charges are pending, Bammann said.

