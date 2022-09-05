10 dead, 15 hospitalized in Canada mass stabbing attacks

Storyful

A series of stabbing attacks across two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Sunday, September 4, left at least 10 people dead and a further 15 people injured, authorities said.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said the attacks took place across 13 different locations in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon areas of Saskatchewan on Sunday.“At this stage in our investigation, we believe some of the victims have been targeted by the suspects and others have been attacked randomly,” Rhonda Blackmore, Assistant Commissioner of RCMP Saskatchewan, said.Police issued a province-wide Dangerous Person Alert for two suspects, identified as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson.The search for both suspects was still underway as of Sunday night, police said.“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” Blackmore said. Credit: Saskatchewan RCMP via Storyful