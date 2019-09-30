10 dead in 26 hours: Ohio coroner again raises alarm about drug overdose surge

At least 10 people died from drug overdoses in just 26 hours in Ohio's most populous county, according to the county coroner.

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz, who issues periodic alerts on overdose deaths, called this an "unusually high number" of deaths in a statement on Facebook Sunday. Ortiz urged those who use drugs to test substances for fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid often sold as a street drug.

"At this time we know fentanyl can be mixed in to cocaine and methamphetamine," she wrote. "These can be deadly combinations for those who are using."

Ortiz also suggested that friends and family of drug users to carry naloxone, also known as Narcan, which is used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose.

'The addiction crisis in America is not solved': Prescription opioid overdoses drop, as fentanyl deaths skyrocket

5 overdose deaths in New York: Police warn the public, suspect cocaine cut was with fentanyl

In the first three months of 2019, there were 120 overdose deaths in Franklin County, which includes the state capital of Columbus, according to the coroner's office. In August, the coroner's office issued an alert saying that six residents had died from overdoses in less than 24 hours noting that "the majority of overdose deaths continue to be fentanyl related."

The county released an action plan to combat the opioid epidemic in 2017 that focuses on four goals: preventing drug addiction, reducing overdose death rates, expanding access to treatment and improving the safety of the community. The city of Columbus' website also lists several places where Naloxone and fentanyl testing trips are available.

More than 70,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States in 2017 and opioids were involved in more than two-thirds of those deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ohio has been one of the states most impacted by the country's growing opioid epidemic.

Ohio was among the states with the highest death rates due to drug overdoses in 2017 along with West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, the CDC reported.

Follow N'dea Yancey-Bragg on Twitter: @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 10 people died of overdoses in 26 hours in this Ohio county