10 deals you don’t want to miss on Saturday: 4K TV for $199, $25 true wireless earbuds, Apple Watches, more

The weekend is here but the daily deals are just as good as they have been all week long. Highlights from today’s roundup include a 43-inch 4K TV with built-in Fire TV for just $199.99 (and discounts up to $70 on the 50-inch and 55-inch models), AirPods 2 for just $139.99 (order now to lock in the deal and they’ll ship when they’re back in stock), another pair of awesome true wireless earbuds for only $25.49 if discounted AirPods 2 are still too pricey, all-time low prices on Apple Watch Series 3 models from $199 and Series 4 models from $349, deep discounts on SanDisk Ultra microSD cards, renewed Philips Hue white LED bulbs for $10 each when you buy a 4-pack, a fantastic compact Vizio sound bar for just $79, and a $20 Alexa smart speaker that’s just as good as a $50 Echo Dot. Check out all of Saturday’s best daily deals below.

