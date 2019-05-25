10 deals you don’t want to miss on Saturday: 4K TV for $199, $25 true wireless earbuds, Apple Watches, more

Maren Estrada

The weekend is here but the daily deals are just as good as they have been all week long. Highlights from today’s roundup include a 43-inch 4K TV with built-in Fire TV for just $199.99 (and discounts up to $70 on the 50-inch and 55-inch models), AirPods 2 for just $139.99 (order now to lock in the deal and they’ll ship when they’re back in stock), another pair of awesome true wireless earbuds for only $25.49 if discounted AirPods 2 are still too pricey, all-time low prices on Apple Watch Series 3 models from $199 and Series 4 models from $349, deep discounts on SanDisk Ultra microSD cards, renewed Philips Hue white LED bulbs for $10 each when you buy a 4-pack, a fantastic compact Vizio sound bar for just $79, and a $20 Alexa smart speaker that’s just as good as a $50 Echo Dot. Check out all of Saturday’s best daily deals below.

