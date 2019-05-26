10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: $10 off Fire TV Stick, $199 Apple Watch, 20% off area rugs, more

Memorial Day 2019 is tomorrow, but plenty of people are barbecuing with friends and family today. Before you fire up the grill though, there are some truly terrific daily deals you need to check out. Highlights include the $40 Fire TV Stick for $29.99, the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for $39.99, a rare discount on AirPods 2 (order now even though they’re out of stock so you can lock in the discount — we see new shipments every day), a different pair of wildly popular true wireless earbuds for just $25.49 if discounted AirPods are still too pricey, an excellent compact Vizio sound bar for just $78.99, a crazy Apple Watch Series 3 sale with prices starting at an all-time low of $199, big discounts on SanDisk microSD cards, a $380 robot vacuum for only $189.99, massive discounts up to $622 off TEMPUR-Cloud mattresses, a huge sale that slashes up to an extra 20% off dozens of different Safavieh area rugs, and more. Check out all of Sunday’s top deals below.

