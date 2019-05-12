10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: Apple Watch sale, $20 off AirPods 2, free Echo Dots, more

Maren Estrada

What, you thought we were going to take the day off just because it’s Mother’s Day. No way! Highlights from today’s daily deals roundup include a rare chance to save $20 on Apple AirPods 2 (order even though they say they’re out of stock, and they should ship within a few weeks), a brand new Apple Watch Series 3 starting at just $199 — the lowest price ever, TP-Link’s Alexa and Google enabled Wi-Fi smart plugs for just $13.50 each when you buy a 2-pack, 16.4-foot warm white LED light strips for only $8 a piece, all-time low prices on SanDisk microSD cards starting at $7, the best price of 2019 on the best-selling Instant Pot in the world, a free Echo Dot when you buy a Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $80 off or a Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $100 off, a one-day sale on gel memory foam mattress toppers in every size, and more. Check out all of Sunday’s best daily deals below.

