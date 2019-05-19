10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: SanDisk microSDs, $20 off AirPods 2, $25 Fire TV Stick, more

Yesterday’s roundup of the best daily deals we could find was a huge hit, and we have some good news on that front: several of the most popular deals are still going strong, plus we have some great new ones for you to check out on Sunday. Highlights include an extremely rare opportunity to save $20 on Apple AirPods 2 (they’re sold out, but order now to lock in the discount and they’ll likely within a few weeks), the Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 instead of $50 and the Fire TV Stick for $25 instead of $40 (exclusive deal for Prime members), all-time low prices for the Apple Watch Series 3 starting at $199, insanely low pricing on SanDisk microSD cards like a 64GB card for $11.50, a huge 5.3-quart air fryer for $75, $100 off a powerful Greenworks 80V electric mower, 25% off a white noise machine that’ll have you sleeping like a baby, and more. Check out all the deals below.

