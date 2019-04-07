10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: $11 Philips Hue bulbs, $100 off iPads, Bose headphones, more

We’ve got another fantastic roundup of daily deals for our readers to check out on Sunday, and there’s definitely something for everyone today. Highlights include refurbished Philips Hue white A19 LED bulbs for only $11.26 each when you buy a 4-pack, $100 off 128GB Apple iPads, excellent wireless noise canceling headphones for only $54 when you clip the 10% coupon on the Amazon page, Bose Bluetooth earbuds at the lowest price of 2019, a compact Bose sound bar for only $199, Samsung 128GB microSD cards for $19.99, the best-selling Instant Pot on Amazon at its lowest price since Black Friday, deep discounts on two different types of patio string lights, and more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

