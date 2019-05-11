10 deals you don’t want to miss on Saturday: Rare AirPods 2 sale, $8 LED light strip, Dyson deal, more

We’ve got some fantastic daily deals for you to check out on Saturday, and a few of them are fleeting so definitely hurry up if you want to get in on the action. Highlights include an extremely rare opportunity to save $20 on Apple AirPods 2 (they’re out of stock but you can still order, and they should ship in a couple of weeks), a different pair of popular true wireless earbuds for just $25.49 with coupon code FSOVHC7U if discounted AirPods 2 are still a bit too pricey, a brand new Apple Watch Series 3 starting at an all-time low price of just $199, 16.4-foot warm white LED light strips for only $8 a piece, all-time low prices on SanDisk microSD cards starting at $7, the lowest price of 2019 on the best-selling Instant Pot in the world, a one-day deal that gets you a renewed Dyson V7 Animal cordless vacuum for only $189.99, a free Echo Dot when you buy a Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $80 off or a Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $100 off, and more. Check out all 10 of today’s top deals below.

