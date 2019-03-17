10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: $11 SanDisk microSD, Fire TV Stick sale, Instant Pots, more

Sundays are meant for rest and relaxation, but you can still find a few minutes to save big on some of the hottest products around. Highlights from today’s roundup include all-time low prices on Anker’s best fast wireless charging pad AND the company’s best fast wireless charging stand, a rare sale that gets you a year of PlayStation Plus for just $45, the lowest prices of the year on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K, a 64GB SanDisk microSD card for only $11 and change, a 128GB Samsung microSD card for $21, discounts on two different Instant Pots, and more. Check out all of today’s best bargains below.





