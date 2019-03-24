10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: Bose sound bar, Philips Hue bulbs, true wireless earbuds, more

Maren Estrada

We’ve got another great roundup of daily deals to help you enjoy what’s left of your weekend, and the stars of the show are definitely white Philips Hue LED bulbs for $12 a piece and $15 off color Philips Hue LED bulbs. Other top deals on Sunday include a rare chance to save on 12-month PlayStation Plus membership codes, the best fast wireless charging pad we’ve ever tested for only $13.29, an extra 10% off a compact Bose sound bar that’s already surprisingly affordable, all-time low prices on lightning-fast Samsung EVO microSD cards in two different sizes, Anker’s best true-wireless earphones at their lowest price yet, $250 off a powerful Dell laptop when you buy a refurb, and more. Check out all of today’s top deals below.


