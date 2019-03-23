10 deals you don’t want to miss on Saturday: $12 Philips Hue bulbs, $16 headphones, Roomba sale, more

Welcome to a special weekend edition of our daily deals roundups, where we scour the web to find the 10 best deals of the day. Highlight from today’s list include the best fast wireless charging pad we’ve ever tested for only $13.29, a rare opportunity to score a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership digital code for just $44.99 instead of $60 (they’re stackable so buy a few!), Philips Hue white A19 LED bulbs for only $12 a piece, the best-selling Wi-Fi range extender on Amazon for just $25, blazing-fast Samsung EVO 128GB microSD cards for $19.99, awesome $60 Anker true wireless earbuds on sale for $49.99, the best-selling Bluetooth earbuds on Amazon’s entire site for just $15.99, Fire 7 tablets for only $34.99 if you’re a Prime subscriber, a one-day sale on the excellent Roomba 640 robot vacuum, another one-day sale on a Hamilton Beach coffee maker that uses pods, and more. Check out all of Saturday’s best deals below.





